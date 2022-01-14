The Missouri Southern men's basketball game at Missouri Western for Monday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Missouri Western program.
The game was a make-up of the game that was postponed already once earlier in the season. No future make-up date has been announced at this time.
The schools make this decision with the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as the broader community being of the utmost importance.
The Lions play host to Emporia State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday following the women's game at 1:30. MSSU will travel to Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney next week.
