BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Missouri Southern sophomore Maggie Moore climbed to a top-20 finish on Friday as the MIAA Women's Golf Championship concluded at Hillcrest Country Club.
The Lions shot a third-round 341 for a 54-hole total of 1,013 to place eighth among 11 teams. The Lions were two shots behind seventh-place Northwest Missouri.
First-day leader Central Oklahoma barely held on to win the team championship with 933, just one stroke ahead of Central Missouri. The Jennies charged with a final-round 308 while the Bronchos closed with 321.
Rogers State took third with 940, followed by Northeastern State 947, Missouri Western 977, Nebraska-Kearney 981, Northwest Missouri 1011, MSSU 1013, Newman 1041, Lincoln 1042 and Fort Hays State 1058.
Moore, a Seneca High School product, shot 84-80 on Thursday and was tied for 21st place. She carded a final-round 79 on Friday for a 243 total to share 18th place.
The Lions' Hannah Torres also shot her best score in the final round, an 81 for a 252 total. Other MSSU scores: Madison Saenz 90-259, Julianna Washka 91-260 and Kenzie Kirkhart 91-267.
Susana Olivares of Central Oklahoma captured medalist honors with 7-over-par 223 after a final-round 77. Olivares was one shot behind Mariana Flores of Rogers State after 36 holes, but Flores closed with an 82 and dropped to second place at 227.
Elizabeth Leath of Central Missouri also shot 77 and was third with 229, followed by Aitana Hernandez of Northeastern State with 76-231. A tie for fifth involved Rosie Klausner of Central Missouri (77-232) and Jessica Green of Rogers State (73-232). Green's 1-over 73 was the best score in the third round.
