The National College Baseball Writers' Association named Missouri Southern's Nate Mieszkowski the Central Region Player of the Week on Wednesday as well as the National Hitter of the Week.
The award comes after being named MIAA Hitter of the Week on Monday. The honors were given for the sophomore's performance last week. In four games, he batted .722 and had 13 hits. Six of those hits were of the extra-base variety — four home runs and two doubles.
Head coach Bryce Darnell knows there can be some ups and downs throughout the length of a collegiate baseball season, but he thinks this start to the season will be a sign of much more to come in 2023 for Mieszkowski
"He's a consistent player and hitter. He puts barrel on the ball quite a bit," Darnell said. "His downs are bound to be less because of how much he barrels the ball up. We knew when we recruited Nate that we got a good hitter. You never know how they will translate to the college game and he has translated since Day 1. He's pretty even keeled and doesn't get too high or low so I don't think he will let those roller-coaster days get him down."
The infielder also drove in 10 runs and scored 10 of his own. Last week's numbers boosted his batting average to .444 for the season.
Mieszkowski picked up three or more hits in all four games over the week and capped the streak off with a 4-for-5 showing at the plate on Sunday against Minnesota State-Mankato.
"His hardest hit ball might have been in the ninth inning on a lineout to centerfield," Darnell said. "If that gets down we might win the game. Because the game ended with the bases loaded and us down by two.
"Can't say enough about how serious he is in the way he practices and approaches hitting. He has a specific routine he follows. He's very regimented."
He hit a home run in each contest and had a season-high five RBIs against McKendree.
With the start that the Illinois native has seen offensively, he will likely surpass a lot of his numbers from his freshman campaign.
In 49 games in 2022, Mieszkowski hit five home runs and drove in 21 baserunners. In 13 games this season, he's broken out with his four home runs last week and 14 total RBIs. He's also already halfway to his stolen-base total of last season with three this year.
The hot start shows Darnell just what he's got in his second-year guy.
"It says a lot about Nate," Darnell said. "He's a mature hitter, he studies hitting. With one year under his belt, the way he approaches baseball is going to continue to improve. All the experience he gained helped get those unknowns about college baseball out of the way. He's off to a red-hot start. I wouldn't say, 'I'm not surprised' but I know he's 100% capable."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.