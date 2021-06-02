Missouri Southern ace Zach Parish was tabbed as the Central Region Pitcher of the Year, and junior outfielder Jordan Fitzpatrick picked up all-region honors as announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday afternoon.
Already a well-decorated hurler, Parish notched his third region pitcher of the year honor. He earned top pitching honors from both the National Collegiate Baseball Writers and the D2 Conference Commissioner's Association.
Parish was a first-team all-region selection by the coaches as well, while Fitzpatrick was a second-team pick.
Parish, who's pitching for the Trenton Thunder in the MLB Draft League this summer, was named National Pitcher of the Year last week and became the NCAA Division II all-time leader in strikeouts (488) this past season.
He finished his senior season with the best single-season ERA for a starter in MSSU history (1.21) and the second-best career ERA for a starter (2.16).
Fitzpatrick was a top of the order catalyst for the Lions this spring. A Missouri State transfer, he led the MIAA and finished sixth nationally in doubles (20). He also ranked third in the MIAA and ranked 26th nationally in hits (69).
He was fourth in the MIAA in home runs with 14, including four to lead off the game. Fitzpatrick finished his first full season as a Lion with a .369 batting average and 48 runs drive in.
Parish tosses a gem in draft league
In his latest outing on Tuesday for the Thunder, Parish fired four hitless frames against the Williamsport Crosscutters, striking out a pair and walking two. The southpaw racked up a swing and miss with each of his four pitches and worked his fastball at 87-89 miles per hour, according to Prep Baseball Report.
Parish now has a 1.17 ERA over his first two starts. He's struck out eight batters and issued four free passes in 7 2/3 innings.
Southern closer Logan VanWey also continues to perform well, striking out three batters in two scoreless innings against Williamsport on Tuesday. Dexter Swims, who was the Lions' everyday second baseman, collected a hit, stole a base and drew a walk.
