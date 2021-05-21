The postseason awards continued to roll in for Missouri Southern baseball standouts Zach Parish and Troy Gagan, who were named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's All-Central Region team on Friday.
Parish, a senior left-handed pitcher, was named the Central Region Pitcher of the Year and landed first-team honors after becoming the NCAA all-time career leader in strikeouts with 488. He went 11-1 on the season with a 1.21 earned run average and 136 strikeouts, which ranked third in the nation.
The Tahlequah, Oklahoma, native was the active career leader in all NCAA Divisions in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched and starts by the end of MSSU's season. This is Parish's second time to pick up all-region honors, having also accomplished the feat in 2019.
Gagan, a senior outfielder, landed second-team all-region honors after ranking third in the MIAA and seventh nationally in doubles (19) while leading the MIAA in hits (67) and ranking seventh in on-base percentage (.453). He led the Lions with a .394 batting average and recorded nine home runs and 35 RBI.
Pittsburg State junior utility player Dawson Pomeroy was named to the all-region first team after carrying a 1.62 ERA in 11 appearances. He also recorded 33 hits, five doubles, one triple and six home runs.
Central Missouri's Dusty Stroup was the region's unanimous Player of the Year, and Minnesota State's Matt Magers was the Coach of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.