Emporia, Kan. — The Missouri Southern track and field team sent a group of throwers to Emporia State Saturday to compete in the ESU Spring Invitational inside Welch Stadium.
Elizabeth Pomatto won the women's javelin as the junior hit an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark of 49.65m to win the event. She was more than five meters in front of her nearest competition.
In the men's javelin, Trey Beachler hit an NCAA provisional mark of his own as he finished third with a distance of 60.87m. Brendan Rozier was fifth with a distance of 58.35m, while Nathan Kovis placed ninth.
The Lions will be right back in Emporia, competing on Friday and Saturday.
