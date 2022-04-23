TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Missouri Southern baseball team went deep five different times off Northeastern State pitching to set a new single-season home run record.
But the Lions’ arms struggled as the Riverhawks claimed a 19-7 victory to complete the three-game series sweep in MIAA action on Saturday afternoon at Rousey Field.
NSU (32-13, 20-10 MIAA) keeps pace with Pittsburg State for second place in the league standings. The Gorillas handled Newman 11-3 on Saturday.
MSSU, which remains sixth in the MIAA, falls to 25-20 and 15-15 in the conference.
The Lions got off to an ideal start as Ryan Doran belted a two-run shot out to left field in the first, while Drew Davis followed with a solo blast to the same part of the field as MSSU grew its lead to 3-0.
That lead quickly evaporated in the bottom half of the frame. The RiverHawks took a two-run lead after a run-scoring single from Brock Reller and grand slam from Tucker Dunlap.
NSU tacked on another run as Matt Kaiser added a sac fly in the third. Then in the fourth, Tyler Ferguson roped a two-run homer out to left as the Lions shrank the deficit to 6-5.
Ferguson’s home run tied MSSU’s single-season record of 81.
The RiverHawks got a run back in the bottom half of the inning when Lucas McCain came across on a fielding miscue. But the Lions’ relentless power continued in the fifth when Davis added a solo home run to cut the deficit back to one.
Not only was it Davis’ second long ball of the day, but it broke MSSU’s home run record for a single season.
However, NSU responded in a big way with six runs in the fifth to take a 13-6 advantage. The Lions final tally of the game came from Nate Mieszkowski on a solo shot to trim the hole to six.
MSSU’s new single-season home run record now stands at 83. The previous record was set in 2017.
The RiverHawks added six more runs in the eighth to complete the run-rule. NSU finished with 14 hits in the contest as Dunlap finished 2 for 4 with six RBI, while McCain added three hits and four driven in.
Brayden Rodden went 3 for 5 with two RBI, while Reller had a four-hit day with an RBI.
Quinten Romero was the winning pitcher for the RiverHawks. After entering the game for starter Davin Pollard in the third, he worked 1 1/3 innings and allowed one run and struck out a batter.
Korrdell Jiles, Cohen Bell and Dakodah Jones fired the next three innings out of the bullpen and gave up a combined one run on two hits. The trio racked up three strikeouts.
MSSU tallied eight hits. Doran and Davis had a pair of hits each, while Mieszkowski had a hit, two walks and two runs scored.
Cole Woods suffered the loss for the Lions. Laif Hultine, Scott Duensing, Steen Lane and Jeremiah Kennedy pitched in relief for MSSU.
The Lions play a non-conference game against GLVC foe Drury at 5 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark. MSSU returns to MIAA play against Missouri Western at 6 p.m. Friday from Warren Turner Field.
It’s the final regular season series for the Lions. Game two against the Griffons is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by a 1 p.m. first pitch next Sunday.
