Rajindra Campbell’s standout weekend led to a conference honor on Monday.
The Missouri Southern thrower was named the MIAA Men’s Field Athlete of the Week after picking up two NCAA automatic qualifying marks at the Emporia State meet in Empria, Kansas.
A native of Ocho Rios Bay, Saint Ann, Jamaica, Campbell nearly broke the MSSU school record in the discus with an automatic qualifying throw of 58.11 meters (190-08) to win the event. The mark was just 1 inch off the program records and ranks second nationally this year in Division II.
On the second day of the event, Campbell punched his ticket to the national meet in the shot put with a second-place throw of 19.09 meters (62-7.5), which was an automatic qualifying mark that set a new Southern school record.
Campbell and the Lions will be back in action this weekend at Southwest Baptist in Bolivar.
