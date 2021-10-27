MSSU's Riddle gains confidence, enjoys giving back to Webb City

If you quiz his coaches, there was only one thing keeping Ryan Riddle from unlocking his full potential.
Simply confidence.
After standout showings over the last two seasons in track with Missouri Southern, the Webb City native now has all the faith in himself and his capabilities, especially when it comes to dominating the sport of cross country.
Already with an impressive resume, Riddle added “MIAA champion” to that list of accomplishments on Saturday. He crossed the finish line in 24 minutes, 28.42 seconds to win the individual men’s title at the MIAA Cross Country Championships at Nebraska Kearney.
“We always knew Ryan had talent,” Webb City cross country coach Dustin Miller said, who coached Riddle in high school. “Ryan knew he did. He worked hard to be good at what he does, but Ryan struggled with some confidence off and on throughout high school and college. That really hindered him. But he’s really buying into the work and trusting the process while believing in himself. I’m extremely proud of him and just his development.”
That, and a little patience never hurts.
The Kearney Country Club course features hills on top of steep hills. Throughout the week leading up to the meet, MSSU head distance coach Jamie Burnham cautioned his team to stay “super patient” as he knew a lot of the runners would start out blazing, but would later fade out due to the course being so strenuous.
Riddle followed that plan to a tee. The sophomore said he started off in a good position to where he could see where the moves were being made and waited until the right moment to make his way to the front of the pack.
“8k is very long, so I just want to put myself in a good position throughout the race and make my move towards the end,” Riddle said. “That’s where my strong suit is.”
Believe it or not, it was the fourth consecutive meet title this season for Riddle, who finished four seconds ahead of his runner-up teammate and Riverton product, J.P. Rutledge. Both earned first-team all-conference honors.
Saturday also marked the third consecutive year for an MSSU runner to win the individual conference title. Gidieon Kimutai, who is sitting out this season with an injury, won the previous two conference crowns for the Lions.
“That was really great for us individually,” Riddle said. “Gidieon is a very strong athlete. The fact he won the last two years is pretty incredible. Unfortunately, he couldn’t run this year, so I wanted to go out there and not lose the tradition of MOSO winning. I wanted to do my best and try to get it done, keep that streak going.”
Burnham put it this way, “He (Ryan) has just a natural ability to be able to do this. You don’t find a lot of people like that. They are very few and far between, who have that ability to run at this level and do well in it.”
Giving back to his high school
Riddle’s prep career at Webb City is well-documented.
He was one of the state’s top distance runners during his time with the Cardinals. Riddle started his collegiate career at the University of Tulsa before transferring to Southern to be closer to home in August of 2019.
His father Jason Riddle was the Lions’ first All-American in men’s cross country.
“It has been really great having the support (from Webb City) since I graduated,” Riddle said. “It’s really nice having all the Webb City fans always keeping up with me and how I am doing. They always want me to do my best. It’s really nice having them there. I want to keep working hard and keep doing it for them.”
In his off time, he’s giving back to his former high school and giving advice to the next wave of Cardinal cross country runners.
“A guy like who comes in and shatters the record books, rewrites history here at our program and even in the state of Missouri for track ever, it kind of opens our guys minds to what is possible,” Miller said. “Seeing him compete and win college races makes them realize that Ryan is really special. It means a lot to them.”
“It’s just a testament to his parents bringing him up right, doing the right thing and not thinking about himself all the time,” Burnham said. “He’s definitely been a team leader. That has been kind of put upon him this year. He has done a good job. He is always wanting to help out anybody that he can. That is a good thing to have on a team like this.”
It’s just all in a day’s work for Riddle.
“I really enjoy it and see it as a privilege to talk to the guys,” he said. “I like to be able to hype up the younger guys since I know coach uses me as an example of someone to look up to and work hard, so I want to be a good example for the guys and be able to inspire them to do their best.”