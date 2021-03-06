Missouri Southern distance runner Ryan Riddle has been named the Central Region track athlete of the year, announced by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
In all, the Lions' men's team had 14 all-region performances by 10 athletes, and the women's team had six all-region performances by four individuals.
Riddle, who prepped at Webb City, broke the school record in the mile on three consecutive weekends and is ranked third in NCAA Division II in the event. He is also all-region in the 3,000 meters, 5,000 meters and the distance medley relay with teammates Brieon Randle, Gabe McClain and Nathan Painter.
Gidieon Kimutai picked up all-region honors in the 3,000 and 5,000. Other honors went to Cameron Linville in the 60 meters, Peyton Barton and Josh Fulmer in the weight throw, JP Rutledge in the 5K and Adrain Broadus in the triple jump.
For the MSSU women's team, Claire Luallen earned honors in the pentathlon, long jump and 60-meter hurdles. Cornesia Calhoun-White and Precious Olatunji joined Luallen as All-Region honorees in the 60 hurdles, and Chardae Overstreet picked up honors in the 400 meters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.