KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern sophomore distance runner Ryan Riddle has been named the MIAA Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Week, announced by the league office on Tuesday.
The Webb City product took home the individual title at the Missouri Southern Stampede on Saturday. He helped the Lions to a second place finish in the team standings.
Riddle covered the 8,000-meter course in a time of 24:14.00 to finish nine seconds in front of the nearest competitor, which was teammate and Riverton product JP Rutledge. It is Riddle's second win in two events so far this season.
Riddle and the Lions will be off until Oct. 9 when Southern travels to Alabama-Huntsville.
