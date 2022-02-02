KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ryan Riddle keeps on doing Ryan Riddle things.
The Missouri Southern junior distance runner was named the MIAA Men's Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Riddle, the pride of Webb City, started things off for the Lions by nearly breaking his own school record in the mile at Pittsburg State last weekend.
In a quest to post a sub four-minute mile, Riddle crossed the finish line in a time of 4:01.59, three seconds in front of his nearest competitor.
The time was a facility and meet record and was just a half a second off his own school record. It also ranks sixth nationally this season.
Riddle and the Lions will be at home this week for the Lion Open and Multi inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Friday and Saturday.
