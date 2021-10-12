KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan Riddle keeps on racking up the accolades.
The Webb City product and Missouri Southern sophomore distance runner has been named the MIAA men's cross country athlete of the week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Riddle won the title at the UAH Charger Invitational this past weekend as the Lions competed at the University of Alabama Huntsville. Southern was fifth overall as Riddle crossed the 8K finish line in a time of 23:47.76, four seconds in front of the nearest competitor.
This was Riddle's third win this season as he has won every event he has entered.
The Lions compete in the 2021 MIAA Cross Country Championships, which will be ran on Oct. 23 in Kearney, Neb.
