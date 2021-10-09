HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The nationally-ranked Missouri Southern men’s cross country team placed fifth and Ryan Riddle won his third-straight event of the season on Saturday at UAH Charger Invite at John Hunt Park.
Riddle, a Webb City product, crossed the finish line in a time of 23:47.76, four seconds in front of the nearest competitor. It is Riddle’s third win this season as he has won every event he has entered.
Riverton product JP Rutledge was sixth in a time of 23:57.44, while Jarod Ozee was 41st in a time of 24:52.35. Riley Simpson finished 47th in a time of 25:00.15, while Kevin Koester crossed the line in a time of 25:40.24.
Zachary Finley finished in a time of 25:48.50, while Landon Fatino and Gabe McClain finished in times of 25:55.78 and 27:34.12, respectively.
The Lions were one of five ranked teams in the men’s field and all five ranked teams finished in the top-five. Pittsburg State won the team title with 90 points.
WOMEN
The MSSU women’s team placed 17th at the UAH Charger Invite.
Kelie Henderson paced the Lions as she finished the course in a time of 18:46.24 to place 60th. Jenari Lopez was 70th in a time of 18:59.41, while Kayana Gaines finished in a time of 19:14.16.
Danielle Prince crossed the finish line in a time of 19:34.59, while Riley Vickrey and Grace Scott had times of 20:00.36 and 20:34.56, respectively.
Lee won the team title with 53 points.
Both Southern teams return to action for the 2021 MIAA Cross Country Championships, which will be ran on Oct. 23 in Kearney, Neb.
