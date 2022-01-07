The signature Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State rivalry matchup will have to wait.
The MSSU men's and women's basketball games scheduled for Saturday against PSU have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Gorillas' programs, the schools announced on Friday afternoon.
The makeup date for those games has been set for Wednesday, February 16 inside MSSU's Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.
Start times will be 5:30 p.m. for the women and 7:30 for the men. Fans that had tickets for Saturday's game can use those tickets for the makeup game on Feb. 16.
The Lions will be back in action on Tuesday with a road matchup at Northeastern State.
The MSSU women currently have a 7-5 overall record with a 4-3 mark in MIAA play while sitting seventh in the league standings. On the men's side, the Lions are 7-4 and 4-1 in the MIAA, which ranks as the third-best mark in the league.
Due to COVID-19 issues within its program, the MSSU men have not played since defeating Lincoln 81-66 on Dec. 18, 2021.
