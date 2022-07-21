KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy appointed Missouri Southern’s Director of Athletics Rob Mallory as the new chair of the MIAA Championship and Officiating Committee, the league announced on Thursday afternoon.
Mallory joined the Association’s championship and officiating committee last fall after being named AD at MSSU in April of 2021. He replaces Northeastern State’s former Director of Athletics, Matt Cochran.
“Committee service is something that I’ve always enjoyed and feel is vital to the operation of any conference,” Mallory said in a release. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to chair this important committee in the MIAA, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue to provide the best experience possible for student-athletes, coaches and officials.”
As the committee chair, Mallory will help oversee the committee as they prepare and plan for MIAA championships and assist in the organization and review of MIAA officiating.
He will be in direct consultation with Commissioner Racy and the MIAA staff on meetings and agenda items throughout the academic year.
