A pair of Missouri Southern’s track and field coaches received national honors.
The Lions’ head coach Bryan Schiding and assistant coach Brian Allen have been named the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Central Region Women’s Head and Assistant Coach of the Year, the organization announced on Friday.
Schiding, who’s in his sixth year as the program leader at Southern, led the Lions to the team title at the MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with 145 points and finished with six event crowns. His athletes are ranked No. 3 in both the pole vault and the discus.
Southern will have eight women competing across eight events at the NCAA Championships.
Allen, who’s in his eighth year with the Lions, coached Southern’s throwers to 57 points in the MIAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Four of his throwers will combine to compete in six events at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
The Lions will have four national top-5 marks in throwing events, including two in the javelin at No. 1 and No. 3. In total, Southern qualified 16 student-athletes in 20 events for the Outdoor Championships next week.
