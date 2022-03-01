Missouri Southern senior Stan Scott and redshirt freshman Avery Taggart have earned All-MIAA recognition, the league announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Both players were named honorable mention All-MIAA.
Scott, a senior from Williamsport, Penn. led the team with 15.5 points per game and averaged 7.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 45% from the field. Scott was a third-team selection a season ago.
In his career, Scott has scored 849 points and pulled down 369 rebounds, one of just two current Lions to amass those numbers (Christian Bundy). Scott has started in 46 of the 75 games he's played in as a Lion, while posting career numbers of 47 percent from the field and 37 percent from long-range.
Taggart made a splash in the second half of the season for the Lions and overall this year, he is averaging 11.5 points while shooting a team-high 42.5 percent from long-range, ranking third in the MIAA in that category.
Taggart entered the starting lineup for the Lions on January 22 this season and has been one of the top threats for the Green and Gold since that time.
In that time frame, Taggart leads the Lions in scoring with 16.0 points per game and has scored the most points overall on the team over that period.
