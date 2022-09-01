TULSA, Okla. — The Missouri Southern men were first and women second as both cross country squads opened up the 2022 campaign on Thursday in the Rogers State Cross Country Invitational at Mohawk Sports Complex.
Riley Simpson for the men and Lilah Genel for the women took home the individual titles. The ninth-ranked Southern men placed six runners amongst the top nine finishers to earn the team title with 19 points. The women placed second in the team competition behind the host RSU.
Simpson crossed the 6k finish line in a time of 18 minutes, 44 seconds, a little over a second in front of teammate Clayton Whitehead who finished second in a time of 18:45.73. Jaden Deaton (18:50.66) and Kaden Cole (18:55.95) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Kelton Sorrell (19:08.64) and Geordan Patrylak (19:14.98) were eighth and ninth, while Zaben Barnes finished 23rd and Joseph Loth was 26th. Santiago Granados (33rd), Evan Matlock (35th) and Evan Northcut (46th) round out the men's scores.
Genel crossed the 4k finish line in a time of 14:18.93. The freshman was 10 seconds in front of her nearest competition. Jenari Lopez (14:54.90), Kelie Henderson (14:57.62) and Riley Hawkins (15:03.05) placed 8th, 9th, and 10th respectively.
Kayanna Gaines (15:19.50) and Shelby Kihega (15:25.92) were 12th and 13th, while Alana Bundy (18th), Grace Scott (21st) and Zoe Nelson (22nd) round out the women's scores.
The women had 40 points with four runners placing in the top-ten.
The Lions are back in action in two weeks as the program plays host to the prestigious Southern Stampede on Sept. 17 at Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.