KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern sophomore Riley Simpson has been named the MIAA Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday.
Simpson, a native of West Plains, helped the Lions take home the team title in the Rogers State Invitational to open the 2022 season.
A sophomore, Simpson won the individual title as six Lions were amongst the top-nine finishers in the race. Simpson crossed the 6k finish line in a time of 18 minutes, 44 seconds — a little over a second in front of his teammate in second.
Simpson and the Lions are off this week, but will be back next week to play host to the Southern Stampede.
