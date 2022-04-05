KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern hurdler Kiara Smith was named as the MIAA Co-Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week for the first time in her career, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Smith kept on rolling as she increased her national lead in the 100m hurdles, while breaking a school record in the process. Finished with a NCAA provisional qualifying time of 13.68 at the SBU Bearcat Invitational breaking the previous MSSU record (13.69) set by Morgan Smith at the 2019 MIAA Championships.
Smith followed that up with a second-place finish in the 200m dash, crossing the finish line in a time of 24.56.
The Lions, along with Smith, are set to compete next at Pittsburg State in the 14th annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic on Saturday.
