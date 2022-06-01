Missouri Southern senior pitcher Logan VanWey and sophomore catcher Tommy Stevenson have been named All-Region picks by the American Baseball Coaches Association, the organization announced on Wednesday afternoon.
This is VanWey's third All-Region nod as he already received honors by the D2 Conference Commissioner's Association, as well as the National Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association. Both VanWey and Stevenson were second-team picks for the ABCA.
This year, VanWey was a unanimous first-team All-MIAA selection after going 7-3 with a 3.47 ERA. He struck out 123 batters, while walking just 25 and limited hitters to a .199 batting average. VanWey had one complete game and two shutouts on the season.
VanWey led the MIAA in fewest hits allowed per nine innings, strikeouts and strikeouts per nine innings, while ranking second in the MIAA in ERA, wins and WHIP, and third in starts.
The Webb City product was fifth in Division II in strikeouts and eighth in strikeouts per nine innings. VanWey finished the season with 123 strikeouts, which trails only Zach Parish who had 136 twice.
His 222 career strikeouts rank fifth all-time, while his 13.49 strikeouts per nine innings career mark is tops as is his 76 career appearances.
VanWey has signed with the Glacier Range Riders of the Independent Frontier League in prep of this year's Major League Baseball Draft.
Stevenson was a second-team All-MIAA pick at catcher this season after hitting .385 with 16 home runs, 42 RBIs, 11 doubles, 60 hits and 44 runs scored.
He slugged .801, while posting a 1.285 OPS and a .484 on-base percentage. Stevenson led the MIAA in on-base percentage, while ranking second in slugging.
Stevenson's 16 home runs this season is tied for second-most in a single-season at Southern. His 32 career homers is fourth in a career at MSSU. Stevenson will play his summer ball this year in the prestigious Northwoods League as he is set to be a part of the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders.
