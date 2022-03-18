First team All-MIAA. MIAA All-Defensive Team. MIAA Player and Freshman of the Year. All-Central Region guard.
Oh wait, that’s not the last honor.
Missouri Southern true freshman Lacy Stokes received All-American recognition by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association, the organization announced on Friday afternoon.
Stokes, an honorable mention, became the first Lion since Melissa Grider in 1995-96 to be named an All-American. She’s just the ninth MSSU player, as well as the first freshman, to earn All-America status in school history.
“I’m excited for Lacy,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “It’s a tremendous honor being on the All-American team, especially as a true freshman. You don’t see that a lot of times. It’s a credit to her and to her teammates. The work and the effort they put in, the success they had this past year, it’s just a great honor for our program and especially for Lacy.”
Stokes helped MSSU make its first NCAA Regional Tournament appearance in 26 years this past season. The Lions, who went 9-14 last year, claimed the regular-season MIAA title for the first time in program history and ended with a 24-7 record.
She set school freshman records in single-season scoring (612), single-game scoring (36 in a win over Pittsburg State on Feb. 19), points scored in a single MIAA Tournament game (32 in a win over Elite Eight bound Missouri Western on March 5) and points scored in a MIAA Tournament (69).
Stokes led the MIAA in assists (5.6), steals (3.3) and was second in assists-turnover ratio (2.9), while finishing third in scoring (19.7) and 13th in rebounding (5.7, teammate Madi Stokes was eighth).
Ressel knew the 5-foot-4 vibrant guard’s skill set could translate to the Division II level when he first started recruiting her out of the backyard in Mount Vernon.
“I knew she could score the basketball,” Ressel said. “The things she did in high school, I knew she could do it at our level. For what she accomplished this year, not only scoring but the rebounds, the assists, the steals, if she would have averaged over 20 points, she would have been one of four people across all divisions to put those numbers up. It’s an unbelievable feat for a kid that’s 5-4. It just shows her toughness and competitiveness as a player.”
Nationally, Stokes is listed in the top-10 in eight different statistical categories and 11 categories among the top-25. She's the lone true freshman listed among D2CCA All-Americans.
Winning was in Stokes’ DNA even in high school.
Stokes led Mount Vernon to four district championships in high school — MSSU sophomore Cameron Call was part of two of those teams. She was named Big 8 East Player of the Year twice and had a habit of rising to the occasion in big games.
She tallied 39 points in Mount Vernon’s 78-55 victory over No. 1-ranked Vashon in the Class 4 state semifinals in 2021. The Mountaineers finished 28-4, losing to Boonville 58-52 in the state title game.
Stokes scored 825 points in her senior season and 2,132 points for her career, ranking second in school history behind Kami Scrivner.
Not highly-recruited as a prep, Stokes chose MSSU over NAIA Evangel and fellow DII Southwest Baptist.
"I actually went on my visits kind of close together between Southern and SBU," Stokes said back on Nov. 11, 2020. "Just the feeling, the difference in the feeling of whenever I got to Southern and the atmosphere, you could just tell how invested the coaches are into their program. I could just feel it, and I knew with how much I love the game, they would push me to be just as good as I wanted to be."
On top of her All-American honor and numerous accolades, Stokes won MIAA Player of the Week five different times.
"She's very deserving of the award," Ressel said. "The future is extremely bright for that young lady for what she can accomplish at Missouri Southern.”
