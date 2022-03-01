Lacy Stokes can now add two of the biggest accolades given out by the MIAA to her ever-growing collection of awards.
The Missouri Southern point guard was named both MIAA Freshman and Player of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday afternoon.
A Mount Vernon product, Stokes is the first player in the history of the MIAA to earn both honors in the same season and is the first Freshman of the Year in program history for the Lions.
"I would be so honored," Stokes said when asked about the possibility early on Tuesday. "Any freshmen coming in to get either of those would be astonished even to hear their names (in consideration) for getting it. Really, I'm just proud of how far this team has come.
"I said from the beginning of the season, 'I know we are the best team in our conference.' I said that from the beginning and all we have done is proven that. We got to continue to prove that this week (in Kansas City)."
In addition to Stokes' top honor, MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel was named MIAA Coach of the Year — another first in program history.
In total, the Lions featured three players who received all-league honors.
Under the guidance of Ressel, the Lions went from being picked to finish tied for ninth in the coaches poll and 10th in the media poll to being co-champions of the MIAA regular season and earning the first 20 win season for the program since the 2014-15 season.
The Lions are currently on a 15-game winning streak to close the MIAA schedule. MSSU also saw a program record 19 MIAA wins.
It's a remarkable turnaround for a Lions team that went just 10-18 a season ago.
"It's exciting," Ressel said on Monday. "At the beginning of the year, our expectation was to finish in the top-4. We thought we had enough talent to do that. We exceeded that by winning the league, but at the same time as the season progressed, our expectation continued to grow as a team and what we wanted to try and accomplish. They kept fighting for it and kept doing a great job as far as being focused and locked in on every game and every practice."
Stokes also received first team All-MIAA selections at guard, and was on the All-Defensive team. She is the second Lion ever to earn MIAA Player of the Year, with Melissa Grider being distinguished as such in the 1995-96 season.
MSSU had three win the CSIC Player of the Year Award in Pam Brisby for 1981-82, Margaret Womack for 1985-86 and Anita Rank for 1986-87.
The last time the Freshman of the Year was also named onto the All-MIAA first team was in the 2019-20 season with Tre'Zure Jobe at Emporia State. Stokes is the 11th Lion to be named first-team All-MIAA and the first since Sharese Jones in the 2015-16 season and the first freshman to ever be named onto the first team for MSSU.
A forward, Amaya Johns picks up her first career All-MIAA honors after being named to the third team this season. Johns has been used as a starter and bench weapon, providing a potent scoring punch for the Lions.
This season, she is second on the team averaging 11.3 points a game — the 22nd best average in the MIAA while shooting 41% from the field. Johns has pulled down rebounds at a 4.8 per game rate.
Madi Stokes was named a third team All-MIAA selection and was a member of the All-Defensive team after averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds a game and having 43 blocks, the second most in the MIAA, while averaging a conference-high 1.79 blocks a game.
This is the Cassville product's second time earning All-MIAA honors and being named to the All-Defensive team as she was an honorable mention selection last season after leading the MIAA in blocks for most of the season and was the only player to average a double-double a season ago.
Madi Stokes leads the team with a 50% field goal percentage and has cemented herself as one of the best shot blockers in the MIAA and as the best shot blocker in school history.
The top-seeded Lions will open up the MIAA Tournament on Thursday at noon against the winner of No. 8 Pittsburg State or No. 9 Washburn.
