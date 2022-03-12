At the beginning of the season, Lacy Stokes and Brooke Stauffer locked horns many times.
That was just the competitive nature of the two.
"(Lacy) came in and I was like, 'This girl is competitive,'" Stauffer said on Missouri Southern's senior day in February. "I finally get to play with someone as competitive as me."
"We butted heads a little bit," Stokes added.
"But that was because we were playing against each other (in practice)," Stauffer said. "I wouldn't trade anything in the world having her on this team."
And over time, the bond grew between the true freshman and the graduate student.
Stokes, the freshman, went on to accomplish a record-setting campaign for the Lions this season. Not only did she win MIAA Player and Freshman of the Year, but she also became the first Lion to earn All-Central Region honors since Aubrie Hallman in the 2003-04 season.
And Stokes is the first MSSU freshman to be named to the All-Central Region team.
Stauffer, playing in her final game as a Lion on Friday night, played a big role in Stokes’ development. The grad student, from Neosho, served as a mentor for Stokes as she went through her first season of college basketball.
Known for her stellar defense, Stauffer went out on a high note for MSSU. The 5-foot-9 guard scored nine points — off three treys — as she played 40 minutes as the Lions' historic season came to an end in a 69-67 overtime loss to No. 16 St. Cloud State in the Central Region quarterfinals.
Stokes was emotional once it hit that Friday would be her final game playing alongside Stauffer.
“We each give everything we have on the floor, so throughout the year, she wasn’t just my teammate,” Stokes said. “She was my best friend on the team. Knowing I’m not going to have her out there every game, it’s tough.”
MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said Stauffer’s impact on the team goes beyond the box score.
“Brooke took this one (Lacy Stokes) underneath her wing and showed her the ropes,” Ressel said. “She was a tremendous leader for all our kids. She’s going to be missed. She’s been a big part of our season. She is probably one of the best leaders I’ve ever had.”
THE FUTURE
Now officially with a 24-7 season in the books, the Lions look ahead to the 2022-23 campaign with high hopes.
Stokes will be a sophomore next year. All-league players Amaya Johns and Madi Stokes will be a senior and junior, respectively.
One of the team’s top perimeter shooters and defenders, Layne Skiles, will also be a senior. Guard and Cameron Call will be a junior, while a large group of freshmen return.
“It starts with (Lacy) right here,” Ressel said. “The year she had, I don’t know how many records she broke. It was just an unbelievable year to be named Player of the Year. Of course, Freshman of the Year, part of the all-defensive team and first-team all-region. It speaks volumes alone. She’s not the only one. We have a lot of young kids. We’re excited and they are a hard-working group.
“I think they understand what it takes and how hard you have to work to be successful. They did that this year, so going forward, they are going to be in the gym. They are going to be working. I’m excited about the kids returning for next year. What does that mean in this league? I don’t know because our league is so good. Nothing is guaranteed. We have to continue to work.”
