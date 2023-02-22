Avery Tallman capped off a week worthy of being named the MIAA's pitcher of the week with a complete game on Sunday against No. 16 Southern Arkansas.
The sophomore at MSSU went 3-0 in starts last week and appeared in a fourth game that she tossed one inning of work in and allowed one run on two hits.
Tallman pitched 17 2/3 innings and allowed 18 hits while surrendering nine runs — eight earned — as she struck out seven batters and walked five.
"She's being efficient in the circle, pounding the zone, getting ahead in the count and she's been doing it all season. I'm really proud of her," MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said.
Her best outing of the week was in the complete-game performance. After seven innings of work, only six batters had reached base on hits while three made it to first on walks. Both runs scored on Tallman were from solo home runs.
She was able to limit the damage, though, as two of the other four hits were doubles. And with three walks to go along with it, things could have gotten much worse than just two runs scoring on solo homers.
"She threw great on Sunday," Blackney said. "She was really hitting her spots and getting ahead. The defense played well behind her and turned some double plays. Any time you can hold a team of that caliber to two runs it's a good thing."
The Owasso (Oklahoma) High School graduate is now 8-1 on the season and is posting a 1.73 earned run average through 48 2/3 innings of work. She's surrendered just 40 hits and 12 earned runs. Her opponents are hitting just .221 against her.
"When she came back in August she was in shape, strong and mentally tougher," Blackney said. "She worked her tail off in the summer and that work ethic showed me she was ready. She was working with Cody Barham all offseason who is the best out there.
"It's great. Anytime a softball player has confidence it's good for the team. She has that confidence because she put in that work. Awards are nice but she'll tell you the same thing, you have to put in that work."
Barham is an assistant of Blackney at MSSU.
As a freshman, Tallman had a 4.92 ERA, 2-3 record and saw opponents hit .354 against her.
Tallman has surrendered five long balls so far in the early season.
"Obviously she's pitched more innings already this year. She's facing the toughest competition," Blackney said. These first three weekends, she's faced solid teams. I would say — all teams and pitchers — you have to hit your spots and have quality misses. We need to continue to hit our spots and the correct quadrant of the strike zone and she will be fine."
