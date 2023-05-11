The theme around the Missouri Southern softball team this year has been that it puts in the work and gets to see the fruits of that labor on the field.
The work goes beyond what they do with hitting, pitching, fielding and baserunning. From picking weeds off the field just days before the NCAA Central Region tournament this weekend to creating an outfield seating area with games for the fans, the Lions give to the game.
And coach Hallie Blackney and her team have felt the game pay it back to them this year.
"That's something I take pride in," Blackney said on Wednesday. "They're not afraid to work hard and that's why this game pays us back."
For sophomore pitcher Avery Tallman, it's about the respect they show as well.
"Straight up, we're just respectful," Tallman said. "That's really the only way to put it. We're classy. We respect each other. We respect our opponents. We respect everything about everybody."
But, 41 wins a top-15 ranking and the second seed in an NCAA region don't just come from respecting the game. Right?
Last year the Lions finished 26-25 and didn't win a postseason game. They've improved on that mark and now have five postseason wins this year. So, what happened?
"We've always had the talent," Tallman said. "I've never been a part of something like this before. The team chemistry we have is like nothing I've ever been a part of. We all love each other. It's like a family."
Blackney mentioned having played under and coached alongside many elite-level, hall-of-fame-status leaders in her career. Each one of those experiences she credits with who she is as a coach today.
So, at least some of this respect and work ethic has to fall back on her.
"All of it," Tallman said. "It's all about the little things she (Blackney) stresses that a lot."
While a family is all-inclusive, leaving no one out. Not everyone has been able to make it in this family. In order to become the family that the MSSU softball team has, you have to be willing to buy in to every aspect.
"It's very important," Tallman said. "There's been people come through here not buy into it and they're not here anymore. You can talk the talk all you want, but you have to walk the walk in order to make things happen."
Following Thursday's 3-2 win over fellow 40-win team in Minnesota-Duluth, the Lions are set to play Southern Arkansas, yet another 40-win team, on Friday for a spot in the Central Region championship.
"I'm really just thankful," Tallman said. "We're blessed to have this opportunity and to get as far as we have."
No one on the team will forget what has gotten them to this point.
"We're just a well-driven team," MSSU junior center fielder Yazmin Vargas said. "We work hard and we always say 'the game pays us back.' Right now I think it's paying us back."
