Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.