Missouri Southern sophomore Josie Tofpi was named to the D2CCA Softball All-Central Region second team on Wednesday afternoon.
The shortstop was named first-team all-MIAA this season after being named an honorable mention her freshman year in 2019.
Tofpi started in all 46 games while recording team highs in batting average (.386), runs (36), hits (56), doubles (13), total bases (82), slugging percentage (.566) and assists (101). She added three home runs, 32 RBI and was 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts.
Among MIAA leaders, Tofpi ranks third in hits, fourth in batting average and doubles, seventh in runs and ninth in on-base percentage (.444) while ranking in the top-50 in Division II in hits and doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.