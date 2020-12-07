To say Carley Turnbull had a big week of basketball at Missouri Southern would be an understatement.
Turnbull, a senior, was announced Monday as the MIAA Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week.
In two games last week, Turnbull averaged 25 points, 5.5 rebounds, three assists and one steal per game, shooting 51.3% from the field and 82% from the free throw line.
She helped the Lions defeat Northeastern Oklahoma State 70-64 and Rogers State 96-85.
Against Northeastern, Turbull poured in 27 points. She also had five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
She scored 23 points and had five rebounds against Rogers State, hitting eight of 16 shots from the field and making 7 of 9 free throws.
Missouri Southern returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17, hosting Northwest Missouri.
