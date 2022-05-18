Webb City product Logan VanWey has picked up another accolade.
The Missouri Southern senior righty has been named an All-Region selection by the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA), the organization announced on Wednesday afternoon.
VanWey is a second-team selection this year in a region comprised of the MIAA, the Great American Conference and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
This year, VanWey was a unanimous first-team All-MIAA selection after going 7-3 with a 3.47 ERA. He struck out 123 batters, while walking just 25 and limited hitters to a .199 batting average. VanWey had one complete game and two shutouts on the season.
VanWey led the MIAA in fewest hits allowed per nine innings, strikeouts and strikeouts per nine innings, while ranking second in the MIAA in ERA, wins and WHIP and third in starts. VanWey was fifth in Division II in strikeouts and eighth in strikeouts per nine innings.
VanWey finished the season with 123 strikeouts, which trails only Zach Parish who had 136 twice. His 222 career strikeouts rank fifth all-time, while his 13.49 strikeouts per nine innings career mark is tops as is his 76 career appearances.
VanWey has signed with the Glacier Range Riders of the Independent Frontier League in prep of this year's Major League Baseball Draft. The Pioneer League is a professional partner league of the MLB and the league includes teams in Montana, Idaho, Utah and Colorado.
The Range Riders are based out of Kalispell, Montana.
