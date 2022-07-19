The opportunity Logan VanWey has been waiting for has finally come to fruition.
He’s getting his shot in affiliated baseball.
The Missouri Southern and Webb City product signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Houston Astros on Tuesday afternoon.
“Words can’t describe being offered a pro contract,” VanWey said in a text. “I’ve worked everyday for five years since being at Southern for this opportunity and it finally paid off. It feels like a huge weight off my shoulders finally getting what I have worked so hard towards.
“Now, I can show the Astros that they got a player who will do whatever it takes everyday to keep playing and keep winning.”
VanWey, making the transition from reliever to starter, capped a decorated collegiate career at MSSU with an accolade-filled senior campaign. The righty earned All-Region nods three times and was a unanimous first-team All-MIAA selection after going 7-3 with a 3.47 ERA.
He struck out 123 batters, while walking just 25 and limited hitters to a .199 batting average. VanWey had one complete game and two shutouts on the season.
VanWey led the MIAA in fewest hits allowed per nine innings, strikeouts and strikeouts per nine innings, while ranking second in the MIAA in ERA, wins and WHIP, and third in starts.
He was fifth in Division II in strikeouts and eighth in strikeouts per nine innings. His 222 career strikeouts rank fifth all-time, while his 13.49 strikeouts per nine innings career mark is tops as is his 76 career appearances.
“COVID kind of changed everything for Logan,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “In 2020, there isn’t a doubt in my mind if the draft wasn't five rounds, Logan would have been taken. I give him a lot of credit. It’s easy to get burnt or lose faith, but he’s done nothing but get better.”
After the spring season, VanWey signed with the Glacier Range Riders — an organization part of the independent Frontier League that serves as a partner of Major League Baseball — to prove himself once again before the MLB Draft.
VanWey also took part in the Astros’ pre-draft workout on June 2, along with Pittsburg State first baseman Garrett McGowan who was selected by Houston in the 17th round on Tuesday afternoon.
A 6-foot-3, 205-pounder, VanWey has a three-pitch arsenal, including a fastball averaging 92-94 mph and topping out at 96 mph when he was a reliever, as well as a lethal slider and a changeup.
But VanWey dialed it back to be more 91-93 mph as a starter, so he could conserve energy and pitch deep into games for MSSU this spring.
Darnell said VanWey never wavered on the way to becoming one of the MIAA’s top starters in 2022.
“He went from being a closer in our program to being a starter this year and he did not waver,” Darnell said. “He just gave it his all. He’s a super team guy. It’s just awesome for Logan. It’s awesome for his family. He has a tremendous family. It’s even more sweet because he’s a local kid. I’m very happy for the VanWeys and Logan.”
