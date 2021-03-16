OWASSO, Okla. — Connor Williamson had himself a showing at the Rogers State University Hillcat Classic.
The freshman, who grew up in Sandton, South Africa, shot a par 216 for the tournament and won medalist honors by one shot over Luke Palmowski of Rogers State. JJ Cooney of team champion Sioux Falls and Taylor Zack of Concordia-St. Paul tied for third at 218, and Jacob Zosel of Sioux Falls, Ty Nicar of Rogers State tied for fifth at 220.
Williamson caught fire on the back nine to start his final round of the tournament on Tuesday. Williamson had five birdies to finish 4-under-par at the turn. He carded a 1-under 71 for the round to lead the Lions to second place in the team standings.
The Lions' Ben Epperly and Logan Greer both shot final-round 75s for 54-hole totals of 225 to finish tied for ninth.
Ben Marckmann shot a final-round 74 to shoot 227 on the tournament, tying for 12th. Grant Sikes was tied for 15th after improving six strokes from round one to three to shoot a 234. Josh Hamnett finished 39th at 247, but shot a final-round 75, an 11-shot improvement over his 86s in the first two rounds on Monday.
Sioux Falls won the tournament with 889, and the Lions were next at 893. Rogers State took third with 898, and Concordia-St. Paul was fourth with 925.
MSSU Women finish fifth
The Missouri Southern women's golf team improved by 16 strokes from day one to two and maintained fifth place in the team standings.
Rogers State earned team honors with a 36-hole total of 628, followed by Sioux Falls 647, Redlands Community College 660, Southern Nazarene 667 and the Lions 672.
After a first-round 344, the Lions shot 328 in the final round.
Juliana Washka led the Lions with 83-79—162 to finish in a tie for ninth place.
Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro improved by nine strokes (87078) to finish at 165 and tied for 14th. Hannah Torres shot 172 to finish tied for 25th, while Maggie Moore and Madison Saenze both shot 177 to finish tied for 30th.
Kenzie Kirkhart improved her first-round score by 10 shots in the final round and finished with a 178 and tied for 32nd.
The Lions are back in action on March 22-23 in Dallas to compete in the Trophy Club Classic, hosted by Texas A&M Commerce.
