HAYS, Kan. — The Missouri Southern men's golf team finished sixth and Connor Williamson was third as the Lions competed in the Fort Hays State Tiger Classic at Smokey Hill Country Club on Tuesday afternoon.
Williamson had a pair of birdies on the final 18 holes and shot a one-under par 69 to finish the tournament tied for third at 215 — just two strokes off the lead.
Ben Epperly shot a final-round 72, improving by five strokes from day one to two and finished at 227, tied for 35th. Tradgon McCrae rebounded from day one scores of 81 and 77 to shoot a 73 in the final round and tied with teammate Logan Greer to fire a 231 over the 54 holes and tied for 43rd. Jonathan Sanchez shot a 76 on the final 18 holes and finished at 235 for the tournament.
Epperly had a pair of birdies in the final 18, as did McCrae, while Sanchez had a birdie of his own. Over the 54 holes, the Lions had 17 holes under par.
Rogers State won the team title by one stroke over Central Missouri as the team was two-under par for the final 18 holes, the only under-par team total of the entire tournament. Central Oklahoma was third, followed by Northeastern State, Missouri Western, the Lions, Winona State, Fort Hays State, Washburn, Minnesota-Crookston, Minnesota State, Augustana, Sioux Falls, Newman and Lincoln.
After two MIAA designated points events, Southern is sitting at seventh place in the team standings. Rogers State is first, followed by Central Missouri, Missouri Western, Washburn, Central Oklahoma, Northeastern State, the Lions, Fort Hays State, Newman and Lincoln.
Individually, Williamson is tied for seventh in points, while McCrae is tied for 19th.
The Lions have one fall event left on the schedule. Southern competes in the Matt Dyas Invitational hosted by the University of West Georgia at Oak Mountain Golf Club on Oct. 25-26.
WOMEN
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The MSSU women's golf team finished fifth, while Grace Garner and Kylie Carnes were ninth individually as the Lions competed at the Midwest Classic hosted by Central Missouri at Mules National Golf Club.
Garner and Carnes posted identical scores of 78 today to finished tied for ninth individually in the tournament. Carnes posted four birdies on the day, while Garner had a birdie of her own.
Maggie Moore improved her day-two total by six strokes to finish tied with teammates Lily Allman (McDonald County product) and Aida Nunez for 49th with a 36-hole total of 164. Moore and Allman posted a birdie each in the final 18 holes, while Nunez had three birdies in her final 18 holes.
As a team, the Lions had 12 birdies throughout the 36 holes.
Central Missouri won the team title by 20 strokes over Nebraska-Kearney. The Central Missouri B team was third, followed by Northwest Missouri, the Lions, Augustana, Upper Iowa, Wayne State, William Jewell and Southwest Minnesota State to round out the top ten team scores.
Concordia-St. Paul and Fort Hays State tied for 11th, followed by Rockhurst, Minnesota State, Truman, Winona State, Newman and Lincoln.
This was the last fall event for the women and Southern will be back in action in the spring.
