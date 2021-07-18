Zach Parish is getting his shot at the professional ranks.
The Missouri Southern baseball product and 2021 consensus Division II National Pitcher of the Year announced Sunday he will sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Texas Rangers organization in the MLB.
Parish, a native of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, will fly out to meet with the organization on Tuesday to solidify a deal and find out which minor league level he will start his professional journey.
“I have said when one door closes, another one opens,” Parish said, as quoted in a press release by the MSSU athletic department on Sunday. “I want to thank the good Lord above for giving this old man one last hoorah. I’m excited to be where I’m at and excited to see where I go.”
Parish capped his collegiate career with an accolade-filled senior campaign, being named the MIAA Pitcher of the Year, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association National Pitcher of the Year, the American Baseball Coaches Association National Pitcher of the Year and the D2CCA National Pitcher of the Year.
He was also a first-team selection to the all-MIAA, all-region and All-American teams by each organization.
Parish became the NCAA D2 all-time strikeouts leader in the spring and upped his career count to 488 punchouts by the end of the season. He also tied his own MSSU single-season strikeout record with 136 and set another school record with a single-season ERA of 1.21. His career ERA of 2.16 ranks second in program history for a starter.
“Zach has a tremendous work ethic,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “He has set the tone for our pitchers in every way possible. Our baseball program is very proud of him.”
As a senior, Parish led the MIAA and ranked third nationally in strikeouts. He was second in the MIAA and third nationally in wins, while ranking first in the MIAA and eighth nationally in WHIP. He ranked first in the MIAA and fifth nationally in hits allowed per nine innings, while ranking first in the MIAA and second nationally in ERA.
Parish was the active career leader in all of NCAA baseball (D1, D2 and D3) in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched and starts. Parish finished the season with an 11-1 record and held opposing batters to a .162 batting average.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.