MONKEY ISLAND, Okla. — Central Missouri's team and Rogers State's Luke Palmowski put the finishing touches on first-place performances Tuesday in the final round of the MIAA Men's Golf Championships at the Shangri-La Country Club.
The Mules, who led by eight shots after Monday's two rounds, had a 7-over-par 295 in the last round for a 10-over 874 total and a 10-stroke victory over Washburn. It's the Mules' first conference title since 2015 and their 23rd in school history, most in the league. They receive the MIAA's automatic berth to the NCAA Championships.
Rogers State took third with 903, and Central Oklahoma was fourth with 911.
All five Mules finished in the top 10, including Matt Hoemann, Nick Westrich and Ian Barnes, who were involved in a third-place tie at 3-over 219 with Washburn's Andrew Beckler and Jackson Wexler. Hoemann, Westrich and Wexler matched par-72s for Tuesday's best rounds, and Beckler had 73.
The Mules' Thomas Henson tied for eighth with Missouri Western's Patrick McCarthy at 220, and Sam Parrott tied for 10th with Central Oklahoma's Peyton Knell at 223.
Weather conditions could not have been more contrasting. After playing 36 holes on a sunny Monday with temperatures reaching the low 70s, the third round began at 8:30 Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 30s. Play was paused from about 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. before the round was completed.
PALMOWSKI PREVAILS
Palmowski, a junior at Rogers State, also added two strokes to his margin, finishing with a 5-under-par 211 after a final-round 75.
Palmowski fired an 8-under-par 136 in the first two rounds, headlined by a school-record and bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second round. It was one shot better than the former school record and two shots better than Palmowski's previous best of 5-under 67 at the Heartland Conference Championships in 2018.
Palmowski claimed his second individual title in as many weeks. He won the NSU Golf Classic on the second playoff hole last Tuesday.
Griffin Mott of Washburn was second at 218 with rounds of 68-74-76.
LIONS SEVENTH
Missouri Southern moved up one spot in the team standings during the final round, shooting 308 for a 931 total to place seventh among 10 teams, one shot behind Northeastern State.
The Lions were the only team to shoot their best score of the tournament on Tuesday. After posting 312-311 team scores on Monday, their 308 tied Rogers State for the third-best score on Tuesday behind the Mules (295) and Washburn (297).
Logan Greer led Missouri Southern with a 12th-place finish after a final-round 79 and a 227 total.
Ben Marckmann and Ben Epperly both shot 75s for their best scores in the tournament and the Lions' best final rounds. Marckmann finished tied for 25th with 234, and Epperly tied for 39th with 240.
MSSU's Connor Williamson tied for 32nd with 79-236, and Josh Hamnett was 41st with 83-242.
