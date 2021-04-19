MONKEY ISLAND, Okla. — With four players among the top 10, Central Missouri leads the team competition after Monday’s two rounds in the MIAA Golf Championships at Shangri-La Country Club.
The Mules carded a 3-over-par 579 and opened an eight-shot lead over second-place Washburn, who led by one shot after 18 holes. Rogers State, fueled by individual leader Luke Palmowski, made a 19-shot improvement in its second round and climbed into third place at 595.
Central Oklahoma was fourth with 600, followed by Missouri Western 602, Missouri Western 602, Northeastern State 608, Fort Hays State 614, Missouri Southern 623, Lincoln 633 and Newman 644.
With temperatures in the low 70s, tournament officials decided to play 36 holes on Monday instead of 27. The final round — weather permitting — is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Mules opened with a 292 for the first round and trailed Washburn by one shot, but the Mules posted a 1-under 287 for the second 18 holes to claim the lead.
Palmowski was in third place after a first-round 1-under-par 71, but he fired a 7-under-par 65 in the second round for an 8-under 136 and a six-shot advantage.
Griffin Mott of Washburn, the first-round leader after a 68, came back with a 74 and was second with a 142. Ian Barnes of Central Missouri (70-73) and Patrick McCarthy of Central Missouri (73-70) were tied for third with 143 and Thomas Henson of Central Missouri was fifth with 76-68—144.
Andrew Beckler of Washburn and Colton Bobek of Fort Hays State tied for sixth with 146, and a four-way tie for seventh involved Central Missouri’s Matt Hoemann and Nick Weistrich, Central Oklahoma’s Peyton Knell and Washburn’s Jackson Wexler.
Missouri Southern’s Logan Greer was tied for 12th place with 73-75—148.
The Lions’ Connor Williamson had 81-76—157, Ben Marckmann and Josh Hamnett both shot 79-80—159, and Ben Epperly had 83-82—165.
The Lions shot team scores of 312-311 for the two rounds.
