As prep football season approached, I knew I wanted to get more involved in The Joplin Globe sports department. In terms of writing, at least.
The idea I came up with: “Friday Night Highlight," a series of in-depth feature stories on area prep football programs throughout the regular season.
I thought I could highlight at least one team each week with these stories, going in depth on each team I had already covered in our annual product here at the Globe, “Football Fanfare.”
The stories began in Week 1 on Aug. 26 and ended last Friday, Nov. 4, during Oklahoma’s final week of the regular season.
That 11-week stretch of chasing feature stories lit a fire underneath me as a young journalist. And by chasing stories, I literally mean chasing stories. I drove to each location to sit down for an in-person interview for each. In Missouri I drove to Carl Junction, Diamond, Jasper, Liberal, Pierce City, Sarcoxie, Monett, Marionville, Miller, Ash Grove and Stockton. In Oklahoma, I went to Quapaw, Commerce, Afton, Fairland and Wyandotte. Baxter Springs was the one Kansas school I visited.
In 11 weeks I drove to 17 different towns and wrote 15 different stories from 37 separate interviews with players and coaches. There was even one interview with a coach’s wife.
A fire was lit because of the joy I experienced going to each town. Making each trip to meet players and coaches was exciting. I enjoyed each and every interview. I was honored to be able to sit down and listen to the excitement of so many players and coaches as they shared stories.
Some highlighted young quarterbacks leading their offense as underclassmen, like sophomore Austin Lake of the Commerce Tigers and freshman Carson Schertz of the Fairland Owls.
Some highlighted the team in general. Baxter Springs had broken a 25-game losing streak earlier this year so coach Russell Burr and I discussed that. Marionville has had a run of success the last three years and I was able to sit down with Paden Grubbs and talk with him about that level of success along with three of his athletes.
Some highlighted a group of seniors. Head coach Corey Henry at Afton wanted to highlight the togetherness of his senior class. Ash Grove had an 8-win season and I was able to sit down with Ryan Long and three of his nine seniors to hear their feelings as they played in their final season of high school football.
I was able to highlight a kicker as Diamond’s coach Mac Whitehead talked with me about his multifaceted senior Jacob Atkinson.
One story was about a rivalry in southwest Missouri called “The Battle of Wentworth” between Pierce City and Sarcoxie.
I even got to highlight 8-man football as I went to Jasper and Liberal on the week they played one another. Coaches Mark McFarland and Garrett Zoucha shared with me their feelings and the importance of the reduced-player version of the game.
I was able to highlight an assistant coach for the Stockton football program, someone that head coach Luke Rader considered potentially “the hardest working man in Southwest Missouri.”
Miller’s Sage Colley had led the team carrying the ball all season and then suffered a torn ACL. I met with Coach Jerrad Hansen and Colley, and learned that Colley was still a leader from the sidelines with his personality and the energy he brought to the team.
In Quapaw, I talked with senior quarterback Jack Deringer, who has had a good season, but I learned from coach MacArthur that his abilities and Quapaw’s success go beyond Deringer’s talents. There seems to be a unique love for the game within the Wildcats’ program.
Then there were three stories that went beyond football.
Monett’s first-year head coach Ethan Lewis talked with me about how becoming a Cub was a coming home moment for him. I heard personal stories about family when I met with him and was even fortunate enough to feel the emotion from his wife, Royce, as she shared her feelings with me.
Carl Junction head coach Doug Buckmaster sat down and shared every bit of his battle with throat cancer with me. I didn’t even have to ask many questions. It was an honor to be a part of that story and to learn such a personal part of his life.
Wyandotte’s Malachi Epperson shared some personal parts of his life with me as well. Coach Dylan Terry had told me he had a hobby in music and playing his guitar, but that was all that I knew coming into the interview. Epperson disclosed with me that his parents had been divorced and how music became an escape for him at that time.
Hearing personal stories that go beyond football was special to me. Not that the football stories aren’t fun but learning about things that are so close to a person makes me feel special. It isn’t every day you have someone share something with you that’s so important to them.
Thank you to everyone who helped to light this fire in this young journalist. I enjoyed every bit of these past two months and change. Every mile driven, every conversation, every story written, it was a blast. Thanks to coaches, players and especially to you, readers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.