The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have been two of the more successful franchises in MLB.
It doesn't take long to realize that. A quick search of leaders in World Series titles will show you that the Yankees have the most ever with 27, and the Red Sox are tied with the Oakland (soon to be Las Vegas) Athletics for third-most at nine.
Even deeper than winning championships, these two teams frequent the top of their division. But, in mid-September, the American League East looks a little different.
I was looking through the MLB standings on Tuesday and saw both teams sitting at the bottom of their division — the Yankees in fifth and the Red Sox just above them in fourth.
I got to thinking: "I don't recall seeing this ever in my life."
After a quick dive into history, I found that I was right. These two teams have never been the worst two teams in the AL East before. Not only since I can remember, but all the way back to the year I was born. That was in 1997. You can go back to 1994 — when the MLB moved to three divisions in each league — and still, both teams had never finished fourth and fifth in the AL East.
Now, there were seasons in which one of the two teams sat in last place come October, but never both teams looking up at the rest of the division like they are on Sept. 13 of this year.
The Red Sox finished fifth in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2020 and last season in 2022. Since 1997, the Yankees have never finished fifth. New York finished 4th in 2016 and 2013.
The division has only been won by a team not residing in Boston or New York seven times in the last 30 seasons. Of those seven, the Tampa Bay Rays brought home the title four times, the Baltimore Orioles have two and the Toronto Blue Jays earned one in 2015.
I don't even feel like the lack of success with the Red Sox and Yankees is what tells this story. It't not like either team has been all that bad. The rest of the division has just been really good.
Boston (73-71) was sitting at 17th in the MLB on Tuesday night while New York (72-72) was just behind them in 18th, meaning nearly half of the league is below these teams. The rest of their division happens to feature the Orioles (second overall, 91-53), Rays (third overall, 89-56) and Blue Jays (seventh overall, 80-64).
It has been very odd to see these two teams struggle all year. But this season is not over and neither team is guaranteed to finish fourth or fifth this year. The Red Sox are just 6.5 games behind the Blue Jays for third place while the Yankees are 7.5 games back.
The Yankees might have a better chance of catching them despite being further behind. New York can control its own destiny to an extent with six games remaining against Toronto. Boston has just three left against Toronto.
Catching the Blue Jays would also likely mean that one of these teams sneaks into the playoffs. The only other team between them and the Jays are the Seattle Mariners.
A lot can still happen in the AL East. But we are likely to see these two teams finish at the bottom of the division for the first time in 30-plus years.
