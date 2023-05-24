For consecutive years, the Class 2 state champion in spring softball comes out of District 6.
Mount Vernon was crowned state champs this season and Diamond won it all in 2022.
Those two teams — both seeded first in the district tournament — lost a combined four games during their respective runs with the Mountaineers losing just one this year.
Mount Vernon finished 2023 with a 37-1 record while Diamond was 29-3 last season. The Mountaineers got the four seed last year and finished their season 26-7 and in the semifinals of the district tournament lost to Diamond. The Wildcats were 27-10-1 this year and got the second seed in the tournament and saw their season end in the championship in a loss to Mount Vernon.
But the district runs deeper than the excellence from these two teams over the past two seasons.
In 2022, College Heights, paired with McAuley Catholic, earned the second seed and fell to sixth-seeded Pierce City in the semifinals. The Cougars ended that campaign with a 19-5 record. They had a similar result this year going 18-6-1 but fell to the fifth-seeded Eagles as a No. 4-seed in the opening round.
Pierce City finished its run in the district semifinals this year after falling to the state champions 3-1 for a season record of 14-10. Like the Cougars, the Eagles saw a similar fate in 2022. The Eagles ended their season 17-10 and saw their demise come against the eventual state champions, Diamond. This time it was in the district championship.
Another tough team in the district the last two years has drawn the No.3-seed in back-to-back tournaments. Sarcoxie was 15-10 this year and 17-9 in 2022. Last year, the Bears were upset by the Eagles in the first round. This season saw them bounce back to top the sixth-seeded East Newton Patriots. Sarcoxie fell in the semifinals to Diamond this year.
These were the top five teams in the district this year, but the others had their competitive games as well. For example, seventh-seeded Lamar only lost to Diamond 1-0 in the opening round of the district tournament.
This district was the best in the state this spring and Mount Vernon proved it with two run-rule wins in the state tournament and a shutout victory in the state title game.
I don't say this as any shot of negativity toward the other teams in the state. Sparta, Fair Grove and West County were good teams in their own right. I'm just saying, this district was deeper and stronger than you could have found anywhere else in Missouri.
It won't be easy to continue this run producing state-champion caliber teams from this district, though. As prep sports fans are well aware, you must replace graduating seniors each and every year and find a way to rebuild your core or at least keep the same level of production without one or two key players.
Mount Vernon will be ready to respond from its 37-win season in 2023 as it will only graduate two players. One will be Harley Daniels, the pitcher, and Ally Schubert, the first baseman.
The Mountaineers and head coach Matt Schubert seem poised to get right back to the state tournament. But, it won't be easy. The sport of softball, especially at the prep level, can be carried by the performance in the circle. Mount Vernon will need to bring in a pitcher who can limit opponents' offense like Daniels did this year. It doesn't have to be the exact same, but you need that consistent pitching in order to be a consistent softball team. The Mountaineers return a lot and should be able to provide another good team.
Diamond graduates just three athletes and only one was in the starting lineup for head coach Kelsey Parrish. This will also be a recipe for continued success next year. Returning for the Wildcats will be star catcher Grace Frazier, pitcher/shortstop Lauren Turner, and backup pitcher when Turner was injured in Caitlyn Suhrie.
The Wildcats have a good core returning and will be a threat again.
College Heights/McAuley graduated five seniors this year. Catcher Jayli Johnson will be a big loss to the team. But key returners would be players like pitcher Maddy Colin and outfielder Kloee Williamson. The Cougars have turned in consecutive seasons just shy of 20 wins. They will look to replace some important seniors and hit that mark in 2024.
Sarcoxie graduates five players from 2023 as well. The Bears have a staple in Kylee Walters to return as a junior next year. Walters was a leader by being the team's No. 1 pitcher as well as offensively by showcasing plenty of power this year and just being a consistent threat with the bat.
Pierce City will be bitten by the graduation bug the most. The Eagles graduate six players with pitcher Claudia Crowell being one of them. Others graduating are infielders Jillian Mack, Olivia Stanphill, Atley Kleinman and Hailey Gripka; and outfielder Trinity Witt.
Rebuilding will definitely be the key to 2024 for first-year head coach Ragan Blinzler. Blinzler will be tasked with filling a lot of holes in her second season at the helm. But the Eagles played some freshmen in 2023 that will come in with experience as sophomores that should help with that.
