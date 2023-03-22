It was a successful winter season in Southwest Missouri for girls basketball programs.
There were seven teams within an hour of the Joplin area that reached the state tournament.
Those teams were Golden City (Class 1), Miller and College Heights Christian (Class 2), Diamond (Class 3), Nevada and Aurora (Class 4) and Carl Junction (Class 5).
It was capped with a run to the Class 5 state championship game by CJ. The Bulldogs won 30 games and saw a win streak of 25 carry them to the state finale and a 30-2 record.
Carl Junction fell to Lutheran St. Charles 44-39 in the title game. The Bulldogs were Class 5 District 7 champions as well. They showed their supreme talent by winning each district tournament game by 25 or more points — similar to many regular season games.
That team was led by all-state selection and co-player of the year, Destiny Buerge, as nominated by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Kylie Scott also picked up all-state honors for CJ.
Class 5 all-state recognition also went to sophomore Sami Manicini of Webb City.
In Class 4, Nevada fell in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament to Benton High School, which went on to be state champions. Nevada finished the year at 22-7. The Tigers were also District 13 champions.
Aurora finished 20-9 and lost to Ava in state sectionals after clinching a Class 4 District 12 championship.
The Diamond Wildcats finished the year as Class 3 District 12 champs and finished with a 22-6 record. Diamond fell to Fair Grove 62-52 in state sectionals. The Eagles went on to win a state title in Class 3 with three more wins.
The Wildcats were led this season by junior all-stater Grace Frazier.
Class 2 saw two teams claim district titles and reach the state tournament in College Heights (District 12) and Miller (District 13).
CHC finished with a 17-12 record and fell to Fordland in the opening round of state. Miller held a 25-5 record in the 2022-23 campaign and lost in the quarterfinals to state runner-up Bishop LeBlond.
The Cardinals and Cougars had players named to their respective all-district teams.
Libby Fanning (sophomore) and Jayli Johnson (senior) were named while CHC’s head coach John Blankenship received coach of the year honors.
Miller’s Loghann Leivan, Alyssa Hill, Rachel Nunez and Ashlynn Helton were named to the all-district team. Leivan, Nunez and Helton are freshmen. Leivan also received all-state honors in her first season of high school basketball.
Lastly, Class 1 saw Golden City reach the state tournament after a 24-5 season and being the best team in Class 1 District 6. The Eagles fell in state sectionals.
There were teams to watch in each class in the area this year and that won’t change next year.
One player to keep your eye on is Scott (Carl Junction) as a senior next season. Battling with her on the interior in Class 5 will be junior Mancini (Webb City).
Nevada will return all but two of its players from the state quarterfinal appearance in ‘23. A top player to watch from the Tigers will be Clara Swearingen. Swearingen was an all-state selection in Class 4 as a junior this season.
Others to watch next year include Frazier (Diamond) as a senior and her teammate junior Lauren Turner, who was an all-district selection as a sophomore.
Swearingen and Frazier are players who topped 1,000 career points as juniors.
After averaging a double-double as a sophomore, Fanning will just be a junior for College Heights next year and will likely take on a larger role after seeing many teammates graduate after this season.
Miller will return many freshmen who received plenty of experience this year. But, the Cardinals will also graduate four seniors. Leivan, Helton and Nunez will all be names to watch in 2023-24.
It won’t take a lot of travel to find top players or teams in the state next winter. Just look at the schedule and there will be a game within an hour of town that will be worth watching.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.