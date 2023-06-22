As June nears its end, the MLB has played about half a season with the new rule changes for 2023.
The two most prominent changes were larger bases and a pitch clock. Stolen base numbers seem to be much higher than ever before and we’ve seen multiple infractions due to the pitch clock.
As of June 22, the Oakland Athletics’ Esteury Ruiz has 39 stolen bases. At this rate, he could finish the season with 80. The last time a player stole 60 in a season was in 2017 when Dee Strange-Gordon did it. The last 70-steal campaign came from Jacoby Ellsbury in 2009. The MLB has not seen 80-plus steals in a single season since 1988 when Vince Coleman swiped 81 for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Coleman attempted 108 stolen bases that year. Ruiz has attempted to steal 46 times this year, being caught on seven of them.
Ruiz isn’t the only example of elevated stolen bases. Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. has on on-base percentage of just .288 and a batting average of just .246. Yet, the 23-year-old speedster already has 22 stolen bases. Witt Jr. stole 30 in a full season in 2022. He’s on pace to surpass that number by a long margin.
The Atlanta Braves’ young phenom, Ronald Acuna Jr. has shown a major boost in swiping bases as well. Last year he stole just 29 and already has 31 in 73 games this year. His most in a season came in 2019 when he stole 37 bags. He was caught stealing nine times that year for 46 total attempts. This year he’s been caught six times for 37 total attempts.
Players are stealing more and attempting more steals. The larger bases have made a big difference in the game this season.
It makes it easier to get into scoring position and makes it tougher on opposing pitchers to limit damage.
Say a pitcher walks one of these base stealers, and then they steal second and third base. Now, all the offense needs is a long fly ball and they’ve scored without even getting a base hit.
I’m not a fan of the bigger bases, at all. I hope to see them go back to normal next year.
Pitch clock
The pitch clock has been fine. But, I’m still not a fan.
The main goal was to speed up the game. It has done that and it has done it effectively. In 2022, it was reported that the average nine-inning baseball game was three-plus hours long. So far in 2023 games have been just two hours and 38 minutes.
So, the game is a half-hour shorter, which I’m OK with. I don’t see why it needed to be shortened. The regular fan may have complaints about games being too long, but as a guy who has always been a huge fan of baseball, I didn’t mind the extra 30 minutes.
The pitch clock has caused violations throughout the league and there are still violations being handed out regularly near the end of June. Batter violations result in a strike being added no matter what the count was at. When pitchers violate the rule, a ball is added to the count.
I don’t care for this part of the rule. Guys can have stats completely altered by a pitch-clock violation. Batting averages can dip as well as on-base percentages. Pitchers could wind up with strikeouts they didn’t really earn. What if a pitcher sets a new single-season record for strikeouts but four of them were off pitch-clock violations?
The one positive is that it has taken human rain delays out of the game. Those batters who have to step out of the box to rearrange their gloves, elbow guards, shin guards or whatever else they do ... that’s completely gone. The same for pitchers who step off the mound three times to make sure they’re ready for each pitch. Those are unnecessary things that lengthen a game for no reason.
Overall, I’m OK with the pitch clock and what it has accomplished, but the violations I don’t like.
The bigger bases have to go. There’s no need to make things even harder on pitchers than they already are.
