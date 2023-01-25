I was given the opportunity to cover the Cardinals Caravan in 2018 as a student at Missouri Southern State University. That was my last spring on campus before graduating in the fall of ‘18.
Now, as I’ve gotten more and more opportunities here at the Globe, I was able to cover it again this year.
I have a few takeaways from this year’s event.
The first thing might just be that I realize I’m officially getting old if the St. Louis Cardinals can send three random guys from the organization and each of them be younger than me.
I understand each caravan is meant to bring some of the younger up-and-coming guys around the area for a meet-and-greet while the proven, experienced stars on the roster stay in St. Louis for a similar event.
Despite that, I’m still amazed that all three guys in Joplin that day were younger than me. I’ll be turning 26 next month. Lars Nootbaar won’t be 26 until September while Zack Thompson will be 26 in October. The youngest, Gordon Graceffo is 22 and will be 23 before the 2023 season begins.
On a related note, I’m amazed that there is this much young depth inside the ballclub. Not only does it show depth within the franchise, it shows how many major-league caliber players they have at a young age. Each one of these guys has either already played at the MLB level or is expected to reach it this year.
Each player fielded questions from multiple outlets on various topics. Each player also received questions from fans — some half their age or younger. I was impressed with each player’s willingness to bounce around from each and every media member in attendance while also going out and being interactive with fans of all ages.
One young fan asked Thompson how hard he could throw. Thompson answered the girl’s question and then admitted that Graceffo was the true fireball type of pitcher. Nootbaar was asked by a different young fan if he collected his own baseball cards. He answered by saying he does not collect his own but he does collect the other guys’ cards. He humbly added that they were going to be the stars one day.
As I listened in and followed along with these interactions one more thing came to mind: That was me some 12 to 16 years ago.
I grew up in Northeast Oklahoma and the St. Louis Cardinals were the only professional sports team that my parents were fans of when I was growing up. That made this fandom even more special to me.
As a young fan, I would have been thrilled to see these big leaguers up close. I was kind of shy in that sort of situation as a youngster so I’m not sure if I could’ve worked up the courage to ask questions, but I would have loved being there and getting autographs and just seeing who I aspired to be one day. That is another thing that impresses me about these young men. Their ability to work, possess the talent, and learn enough to actually become an MLB player is something that shouldn’t go unnoticed.
I never came over to Joplin for this event as a fan, but I’ve gotten to see it twice now as a reporter and I’ve enjoyed it very much. What the Cardinals’ staff and MSSU put on each year is a special event for many people and I’ve been blessed to be a part of it twice now.
