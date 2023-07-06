The St. Louis Cardinals’ 2023 campaign looks to be lost more and more with each passing day.
As of July 7, they’re now 12.5 games back of the Cincinnati Reds for the lead in the Central division in the National League. And their record is 36-51. That’s 15 games below .500.
I still stand firm on my opinion that the teams atop the division are easily reachable. No one in this division is going to reel off a lot of wins in the second half.
The Reds look good but their pitching staff isn’t that great and their best arms are pitching in their first season at the big-league level. Andrew Abbott is off to a good start, but how long will it last? In fact, the whole reason Cincinnati is off to a hot stretch is because of the young talent on their roster. Guys like Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer and others are carrying the team. How long can that last?
De La Cruz is great. He’s going to likely be a star in this league, but I don’t know if he can carry a team to a division pennant as a 21-year-old in the second half of a season.
The Milwaukee Brewers are set up for the best second half in the division in my opinion. As long as the offense can get going, the Brewers will be fine. They have the pitching staff to continue to win at a good rate. But with their lack of offense most days, I don’t think they’re set to run away with this division.
The Chicago Cubs are scoring a lot of runs but their starting pitching hasn’t been consistent as of late. In fact, their ace, Marcus Stroman, has been touched for a lot of runs in a couple of recent outings.
Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates have fallen rapidly as of late. I don’t think this team can contend for the division title at this point. They’re still ahead of the Cardinals, but they also don’t have as much talent on their roster.
Can they recover?
So, can the Cardinals sew it all back together or will the final thread be torn?
St. Louis needed to make a move recently that I thought would be a start to trying to stay alive. That was getting Adam Wainwright out of the starting rotation.
I get it. Wainwright is a veteran. He’s earned the right to get a specific treatment and to not be embarrassed by losing his spot in the rotation. But at some point you have to make a decision to win first. Plus, I don’t know if sending him out every five days to get beat up by the opponent is any less embarrassing than pulling him from the rotation.
Well, as of July 4, Wainwright was sent to the injured list. Now, there’s nothing saying he won’t come back after the All-Star break and join the rotation again, but regardless, I like the idea of him missing a few starts and giving someone else like Dakota Hudson or a young arm a start in place of Waino.
This isn’t all on the 41-year-old, though. The staff as a whole needs to be better. The bullpen has blown 18 saves this year. They need to be better. Ryan Helsley is on the IL. Giovanny Gallegos has struggled as of late. Jordan Hicks has been productive recently, but he threw a ball over Paul Goldschmidt’s head on Wednesday night to allow two runs to score and blow a save. This error coming after he got a routine ground ball hit back to him.
Starters, Jordan Montgomery, Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty have to be more consistent. Montgomery has been great since the calendar turned to June. Flaherty has now had back-to-back scoreless outings after his 6 2/3 innings of shutout baseball against the Marlins Thursday night in the team’s 3-0 win.
Mikolas has been a little bumpy since June, opposite of Montgomery. If he can pitch the Cardinals to a win on Saturday against the White Sox maybe he can get into a rhythm before the All-Star break.
I’ve been saying the offense is fine since the beginning of the year and I stand by that. This offense is just fine. With more consistent pitching, it will look even better.
trade talk
Now, the biggest topic in July is the upcoming trade deadline. There’s a lot of buzz about the Cardinals needing to part ways with Montgomery, Flaherty, Goldschmidt, Hicks and others. Some have even said Dylan Carlson or Nolan Arenado.
I just can’t get myself to agree with most of those names. If you trade the experienced talent like Goldschmidt or Arenado, you set yourself up to fail next year. You need that experience to build around. The Cardinals have none if those guys leave.
Montgomery is the best pitcher on this staff right now and is only 30 years old. You want to keep him, if you can. I feel the same about 27-year-old Flaherty, especially if he can find a rhythm the rest of this year. Flaherty is not done progressing and reaching his peak.
If you keep those two, you can build around them in 2024 for the staff.
In terms of pieces to trade, I’d look toward Tyler O’Neill, who has been on the injured list since the early portions of this season. O’Neill can be dealt and not affect this year’s everyday lineup. If you want to trade pitching you may look at Gallegos or Mikolas.
Mikolas has been struggling lately and is nearly 35 years old. I understand you probably don’t get much in a trade with him, but I don’t think you can afford to trade the other pieces, especially since Liberatore has not been able to be successful this year and none of your younger arms have shown the ability to make the move up from AAA to start for the MLB squad this year.
Other players I would be OK with trading: Tommy Edman or Brendan Donovan. Trading one of these two players will reduce the traffic in the lineup. With Gorman being your most productive bat at second base, you can afford to lose one of these guys.
Also, Paul DeJong is playing shortstop and you aren’t going to get much for trading him after his up-and-down play the past few years. So, trade Edman or Donovan who are still young and offer versatility to a competitive playoff-caliber team. And keep the other so you can still have that utility-style player on your team. Edman and Donovan have shown the ability to play plenty of outfield.
Any of the trades you make should obviously be to acquire pitching.
I don’t think the Cardinals are done just yet. And for the sake of 2024, I don’t think the Cardinals should sell top talent. They should be buyers at the deadline. And with the weak competition in their division, they should still be trying to win this year. Keep the core and buy No. 3 and No. 4 starters during the deadline.
