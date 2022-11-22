There were two top-4 teams in college football fighting for their undefeated record as their games went down to the wire Saturday.
If you were watching, you know that those two teams were Texas Christian and Michigan.
Now, neither one of these squads really has that superstar player, but both are solid teams in college football. Both are undefeated and hanging on to a College Football Playoff spot (Michigan No. 3, TCU No. 4) heading into the final week of the regular season.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan has been a big part of the Horned Frogs’ success while running back Blake Corum is the offensive leader for the Wolverines.
But there’s one specific reason that both teams were able to avoid a loss last weekend and remain perfect. That is game management. Both head coaches showcased elite game/clock management Saturday to be able to take their teams to victory.
We will begin in Michigan. After leading 7-3 at halftime, the Wolverines were looking at a 17-10 deficit entering the fourth quarter. Head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t change anything about his game plan even with Corum leaving the game due to a third-quarter injury.
Instead, the 58-year-old former San Francisco 49ers coach trusted in his defense to hold the deficit right where it was at.
Two consecutive drives stalled out in Illinois’ territory, and Harbaugh elected to kick field goals on both. The first with 12:31 left in the game and the other with just 3:14 to go. In this day and age, not many coaches would have the guts to take a field goal down seven points in the fourth quarter of a game in which your offense has only produced 10 points. If Harbaugh hadn’t chosen to kick that field goal, he definitely couldn’t have kicked the next one when Michigan’s drive stalled at the Illinois 15-yard-line with three-plus minutes remaining.
Because the Wolverines were then trailing 17-13, he could send out his kicking unit to make it 17-16 to where his team could take the lead with one more field goal. Even then, it showed faith to trust that his team could get the ball back in the final 3:14 of the game.
Here’s the cherry on top for Harbaugh’s game management: He had all three timeouts left for the second half. His defense forced a three-and-out, used all three timeouts, and the Wolverines got the ball back with 2:10 on the clock and the offense did what it needed to do in order to get Jake Moody in range for his fourth field goal of the game and the game-winning kick. Moody drilled the 35-yarder, and Michigan won 19-17.
TCU was on the road in Waco, Texas, going against the pesky Bears. Like Harbaugh, Sonny Dykes set his team up for the necessary comeback to keep the Horned Frogs’ season alive. TCU was also without key players Quentin Johnston (WR) and Kendre Miller (RB) down the stretch.
After taking a 20-14 lead in the third quarter (Griffin Kell missed the PAT attempt), Dykes’ team surrendered two consecutive scores to Baylor and were looking at a 28-20 deficit with nine-plus minutes to go in the game.
Both teams traded three-and-outs and then TCU’s comeback began. Duggan and company began their next drive on their own 10. It took 11 plays and nearly five minutes to get into the end zone, and after failing on the two-point conversion, the Horned Frogs were left with just 2:07 to stop the Bears and get the ball back and into field-goal range for Kell.
Once again, the cherry on top: Dykes had all three timeouts left. TCU forced a three-and-out, used all three timeouts and Duggan was back on the field with 1:34 remaining. He led his teammates downfield, and in the final seconds the kicking unit sprinted out to kick the 40-yard field goal and Kell drained it as time expired.
These teams aren’t necessarily overloaded with top talent, but with coaches who have the ability to manage a game like that and put all the trust in their defenses, I think both of these teams could be a real threat if they reach the College Football Playoff. Duggan, with his top weapons, can beat playoff-caliber teams. The same goes for the elite runner in Corum and the Wolverines.
I’ll take this style of managing the game clock, trusting the defense, kicking field goals and hanging on to timeouts when trailing rather than going for it on fourth down every time just because you’re trailing by more than three.
