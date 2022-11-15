It doesn’t take long to find someone who believes female sports are inferior to male sports.
Just go find a social media post from ESPN or SportsCenter about a woman’s performance. It isn’t uncommon to see some guy degrading the highlighted athlete in ESPN’s social media post.
I’ve seen comments like “Who cares,” “Get back in the kitchen,” or “She couldn’t do that on a baseball field.” It’s beyond time we put a stop to this.
Whether it’s poking fun and just looking to get some “haha” reactions on social media or someone who truly feels that way, it’s time to stop with the crude comments.
Webb City girls basketball head coach Lance Robbins and Joplin girls basketball head coach Brad Cox shared their thoughts on the matter as well.
“I think we’re free in this country to make whatever comments we want, but... I don’t see the use of tearing somebody down,” Cox said. “I think, more than any (other) time, we need to start building more people up. ... Give credit where credit’s due.
“We’re not in the past where women weren’t athletes. Everything has progressed and I think that’s awesome. Being a coach for the Lady Eagles, I challenge them (the players) every day to be the best version of themselves.”
“Girls compete just as hard as boys do,” Robbins said. “(They) put in just as much time, just as much effort and energy, and they have goals that they want to achieve and they work hard to achieve those goals.”
This goes for any girls sport. Not just girls basketball. Volleyball, softball, track and field or any other sport featuring a female athlete, they all put in the work and deserve credit when credit is due.
Talking about must-see TV, girls/women can be must-see TV just the same as boys/men are. Yet, we don’t see them on television as often. Women certainly don’t get primetime spots on ESPN or another sports channel as often as men do.
Women’s games are often slated earlier in the day or just not carried on major sports networks. Whereas men get primetime slots on ESPN or Fox Sports or any other major network.
There is also a lack of opportunity here in America for women beyond the college level. Soccer and basketball probably offer the most for females at the professional level, with other sports having opportunities at a smaller capacity or only for the Olympics.
Men have the opportunity to play professionally no matter what major sport they choose.
But coach Robbins thinks the separation between men and women’s sports has closed to some extent over the years.
“I feel like, at a national level, male sports have always had more coverage, and have been more visible than female sports,” Robbins said. “In the last couple years, I feel like that gap has closed some.”
I have to agree with coach Robbins on that statement and believe it’s most important that the gap continues closing.
I mean, what good are we doing our young ladies if we don’t give them the ability to watch those women playing the sport they love on national television?
I’m not a father yet, but if I ever have a daughter, my hope is that she can grow up having a role model in what she loves to do. Whether that is a sport or not, who knows. But if my future daughter loves basketball I want to make sure she can grow up wanting to be like her favorite WNBA player just like I grew up wanting to be like David Eckstein.
“I actually took my daughter, she’s really big into basketball, out to LA (Los Angeles) to watch the Sparks versus the Mercury this last year,” Cox said. “That was really awesome. Those girls are really good. But they don’t get paid like the men do.
“I guess that’s just where we’re at right now. We just have to keep pushing and building our women’s programs around the country.”
That’s exactly what we need. It’s up to us as sports fans, players, coaches, reporters and parents to continue giving girls/women that platform and making sure their successes are shared right along with boys/men.
Coach Robbins has two daughters and he mentioned Jackie Stiles and his sister, Tina Wilson (formerly Tina Robbins), as role models for his kids. Stiles and Wilson both had successful collegiate basketball careers. Robbins’ sister was part of the first NCAA tournament team for Missouri State’s women’s program and she was also on the 1992 team that reached the Final Four. Wilson and the Bears made the NCAA tournament in four-consecutive seasons.
Sounds like a pretty good role model to have in the area. Wilson was a graduate of Joplin High and is now the head coach of the women’s team at Crowder College.
Robbins even referred to Stiles as "one of the best athletes — male or female — to come out of this area."
Both coach Robbins and Cox have spent time coaching boys and girls athletes and know it takes a great athlete to move on to the next level no matter what their gender is. Cox is also an offensive line coach for the Eagles in the fall.
These girls deserve to get the same coverage, recognition, and opportunities as male athletes without being compared to them or degraded because of a difference in their playing field, style or speed.
