Georgia is looking to defend its national title from a season ago over Alabama.
The top-seeded team got back to the championship after a thrilling 42-41 comeback victory over fourth-seeded Ohio State in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs.
In order to repeat as champions, the Bulldogs will have to get past Max Duggan and the rest of the Horned Frogs of Texas Christian University.
No. 3 TCU made its first CFP appearance this year and is the first Big 12 team to reach the championship game since the CFP format began in 2014.
The Fort Worth, Texas, team got there after knocking off No. 2 Michigan 51-45.
Entering the CFP games, I felt as if Michigan was the most complete team in college football. It featured a good defense, an elite running back in Blake Corum, a solid receiving corps and a productive quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. Add Jim Harbaugh, a great coach, to that.
But Duggan may have proven how much of a game changer one player can be. Duggan has shown all season his ability to improvise and make something out of nothing.
The senior accounted for four touchdowns — two rushing and passing — in the win and over 300 total yards of offense.
Duggan, Kendre Miller (if healthy), Quentin Johnston and the rest of the TCU offense will pose a problem for Georgia. Even if Miller is out for the national championship, Emari Demercado toted the ball 17 times for 150 yards in the semifinals.
I didn’t even have TCU reaching this game, but after seeing Duggan lead his offense past a talented and complete Michigan team, I believe Georgia will have its hands full.
The Bulldogs had to complete a tough comeback to beat Ohio State. The Buckeyes are a team that lost to Michigan in the regular season.
The SEC champs are led on offense by senior Stetson Bennett at quarterback and feature one of the more skilled tight ends in Brock Bowers.
But Kirby Smart’s squad is known most for its elite-level defense. Prior to the conference championship game, the most points the Bulldogs allowed in a game was 22. LSU tallied 30 in the SEC title game. And then the Buckeyes’ 41.
The Horned Frogs have only been held below 34 by three teams: Texas (17), Baylor (29) and Kansas State (28).
TCU has shown it can win shootouts and low-scoring games (Texas and Baylor). Georgia’s defense has been exposed recently.
I think this game can go either way.
I believe the Bulldogs have the better overall team but I believe Duggan will be the best playmaker on the field.
And he will make just enough of those plays to lead his team to one more win.
TCU 27, Georgia 24.
