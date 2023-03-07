There’s something brewing on the campus of Missouri Southern State University. and you can find it at Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
The MSSU softball team is off to a 14-5 start and has won its last seven games, one of which was over nationally ranked Southern Arkansas.
The Lions have been catapulted by their pitching staff in recent games. In five of those seven outings the opposition has tallied just two runs.
Leading the way in the circle for Southern is sophomore Avery Tallman, who was named MIAA pitcher of the week back in February. The Owasso (Oklahoma) High School graduate is off to a 9-1 start and features a 1.80 earned run average. She’s appeared in 12 games and has started nine for the Lions.
Tallman has went the distance in three outings and has one shutout already in the first month of the season.
Other pitchers are senior Bailey Lacy, junior Kara Amos and freshman Natalie Bates. Bates joined MSSU from Raymore-Peculiar High School this year.
Lacy is 3-0 with a 3.84 ERA in 11 games. She has two starts and one save so far this year. Bates has four starts in 2023 and has already picked up a complete game and a save for the team. Amos is a two-way player as she pitches but also serves as a utility player in the field and takes a few cuts for the Lions. She had a 3-hit game back on Feb. 4 against Ouachita Baptist.
There’s also an MIAA hitter of the week in the green and gold. Leighton Withers, who was named for the award back in early February for her performances at the plate.
In her senior year, Withers is hitting .517 through 19 games with an on-base percentage of .605 and .983 for slugging. Her on-base plus slugging percentage is 1.588. Those all are tops on the team for those above the minimum plate appearances requirement. She has 31 hits and 13 of them are of the extra-base variety. Her seven home runs and 30 RBIs also lead the club.
Other Lions batting north of .300 are Emily Perry, Abby DeSanto, Ashlynn Williams and Kate Thurman. Both Perry and Williams have 20 hits while appearing in all 19 games.
As for a player to watch who hasn’t met the minimum requirement of plate appearances, find Yazmin Vargis.
Vargis has appeared in and started 12 games for MSSU this year. She has 14 stolen bases on 14 attempts. Her batting average is .471 while she sports a 1.199 OPS.
Behind it all, head coach Hallie Blackney seems to be setting a culture and a foundation while also trying to build up the fan base.
Last time I talked with her, she mentioned the Lions’ Cage out beyond the centerfield fence. The Lions’ Cage is a student section that features lawn chairs, games and even had some free food handed out this past weekend while the team was at home for the Missouri Southern Lion Classic.
You can find videos of the team trying to draw fans out to the field ahead of the event if you find Blackney or “MSSU Softball” on Twitter. They had ladderball, horseshoes and other yard games available for students.
In addition to the fun idea of the Lions’ Cage, the team invited all faculty and staff out to a practice recently. It seems Blackney and the softball team are committed to getting everyone involved. From students to staff and all fans, you are wanted out at the diamond.
Blackney talked about how nice it is to play in front of a home crowd. One thing she mentioned: “We’re hoping that we can continue playing well so people can keep showing up.”
Winning is something she has done since becoming head coach at MSSU. She picked up her 100th win with the team on Monday in a 6-2 victory over Missouri S&T. Her overall record is now 100-79-1. Blackney is just the third coach in program history to accomplish the feat and is the second-fastest behind Pat Lipira (175).
So, get out to Pat Lipira Softball Complex soon. The Lions are back in action in a doubleheader on Friday at Central Missouri in Warrensburg. Those two games will begin MIAA play before they head to Lincoln University on Saturday for another doubleheader.
MSSU comes back home next weekend for the Teri Mathis-Zenner Memorial Tournament. Its tournament action starts at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17, against Sioux Falls.
