The MLB All-Star break has always been one of my favorite sporting events.
As a youngster, I geeked out over any sports data or information. Even more so if it was baseball.
I tried to watch every event of the break, too. Even the celebrity softball game, which was always entertaining to see which actors/actresses, singers and other famous non-professional athletes could play a little ball, as well as seeing those who weren’t so great but were just out there for a fun day.
At some point during those days I began a mini-tradition with a friend who attended the same church as my family. Clint Hallett was a family friend and a huge sports fan like me. As he recalls, the tradition began during vacation bible school one summer.
Clint would come over to my family’s home for the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game. This happened for three or four straight summers.
While it may seem like any ordinary friendship between sports fans, it wasn’t. Clint is nearly exactly 18 years older than me. If my memory serves me well, this tradition would have began around 2010. So I would have been 13, give or take a year. Making Clint around 30 or 31.
But his love of sports is what was important to me at that age. We would spend all evening chowing down on whatever “game day” foods my mother made, watching the events and talking about sports.
Just like any bond between two guys, except one was a grown man and the other a middle school boy.
To this day, I think of our mini-tradition each year when the midsummer classic rolls around — a tradition that will forever be engrained in my mind. Really, a tradition that may have impacted me in more ways than one.
I often would quiz Clint on sports stuff to see if I could beat him. He was like my own personal “Stump The Schwab.” Remember Howie Schwab? I would watch that TV show to see if I was ever good enough to stump the Schwab.
In real life, I would try to find a professional athlete — mostly NFL, I think — and ask Clint where they went to college. I would be so ready for church every Sunday because that meant getting to see Clint and see if he knew where someone played in college. I don’t think I ever even stumped Clint.
One Sunday in particular, I was so confident I had him stumped. Peyton Hillis had left the Denver Broncos (my favorite team) and joined the Cleveland Browns. He was having a great season and I thought, no way Clint would know him since he was young and having his first good season.
I was wrong. Clint said I had given him one of the easiest ones yet. That was because Hillis was the fullback for the star Arkansas running back Darren McFadden during college.
Clint was a friend but he was a role model. He was a guy I connected with because of sports. He was someone who never wavered in his kindness. He had a special ability to connect with the younger generation. A true gift.
Today, I like to consider myself a role model. I feel the best of me showing when I am with younger cousins and nephews, or even when I’m doing things like spending the day watching the high school girls my wife coaches play volleyball and basketball, and the time that I volunteered for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Jasper/Newton counties.
I love to see the joy on the faces of kids when I’m playing ball in the yard with them or video games or whatever. I love connecting with youth.
Talking and joking with the high school girls before and after their games makes my day. Of course, like any adult who thinks they know things, I like to try and give them tips or pointers on their game. Whether they want them or not, I like to give them any critique or congratulations for their play.
Could those days with Clint be the reason why I like to connect with younger people? Maybe. Or maybe that was just in my personality already anyways.
Either way, I’m so thankful for those days with Clint. I hope I was a fun young man to be around and I gave him that same happiness I get when I’m with these Pierce City athletes or my younger family members.
Watching the midseason festivities of my favorite sport with a guy who made me feel just like a friend even though he could have easily just kept our friendship to church is what the All-Star break is all about for me.
Clint was the PA announcer at high school football games in Nowata, Oklahoma, and that was something I always thought would be a cool job. Now, here I am as a sports reporter. Not the same, but you get the point I’m making.
Today, Clint has participated in my fantasy football league and my NFL predictions league that I’ve been running for at least five years now.
The midsummer classic created a friendship I wouldn’t have ever guessed I would have built. The midsummer classic impacted my life forever and for good.
From the iconic modeling-like photo at Sonic of me with a Mountain Dew to the never-ending sports conversations for the rest of our lives, thank you Clint. Thank you baseball.
