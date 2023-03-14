Missouri Southern had a good showing in the NCAA Division II women's national tournament.
It could have been even better.
But don't be shocked to see them back in the same spot in 2024. Maybe they'll get the opportunity to host their own region.
The Lions were good enough to win it all this year. It appeared it was set up well for them, too.
Coming into the big dance they had just swept through tough MIAA opponents in Pittsburg State, Nebraska-Kearney and Central Missouri with double-digit wins in each game. Each of those teams made the NCAA tournament as well.
It seemed MSSU was playing its best basketball of the season at the beginning of March.
And I believe that was the case. But once the NCAA tournament started, I think some jitters and lack of experience may have interrupted that.
Not to say the Lions weren't still playing good basketball because they certainly were. Double-digit comeback wins in the first and second rounds proved they were still clicking at a high level. It also showed that maybe they weren't at their best to ever get behind by double digits.
In the conference tournament, the Lions led for the majority of each game. They held a 10-plus point advantage throughout the majority of the second half against PSU. They were ahead of UCM by 10 or more for most of the final frame as well.
That dominance quickly turned to playing from behind on the biggest stage. Until the Central Region championship. MSSU looked like it was back to form on Monday night when it met Central Region host Minnesota-Duluth.
Up by 18 at halftime, 20 during the third quarter and 17 in the fourth, it looked as if the Lions had found it again. And in a matter of five-and-a-half minutes, it was gone.
UMD mounted an unreal comeback by outscoring MSSU 25-7. That's where the inexperience steps in. I'm not just talking inexperience in general, but NCAA tournament inexperience.
This was the second-consecutive trip for the Lions. But they fell in the opening game to St. Cloud State last year. So no one on this team had ever reached a Sweet Sixteen before, including the coach. Add to it, they had to play in the Bulldogs' home gym for a key postseason game.
Pile on the fact that the Bulldogs had only made four 3-pointers all game long. But once the comeback began, they hit five of six attempts to help.
Of course, you can't usually just pick one play or situation to claim a difference in a game. There was one of those plays that made a big change in the momentum.
Leading by two, 76-74, MSSU got the ball inbounds to Lacy Stokes. Stokes immediately covered the ball up as multiple UMD defenders approached her. You have to assume she thought she'd be fouled there. But, in a wise play, the Bulldogs just reached in and tied it up for a jump ball. The possession arrow gave the ball back to Duluth, which led to the game-winning 3-pointer.
That flipped the game on its head. Without the change of possession, as head coach Ronnie Ressel mentioned on Monday, the Lions would have been back at the free throw line adding to their lead.
UMD suddenly found the rhythm from outside, the home crowd played a role late and the big possession change all piled up on a team with little postseason experience.
These two teams met back in November. Southern was the better team then and I believe it was still the better team in March. There were just one too many things that piled up in the fourth quarter. The Lions really outplayed UMD for 35 minutes of that contest before the dominoes began falling.
A more experienced team handles that moment a little better. After graduating Layne Skiles, Amaya Johns and Cameron Call, the Lions will look to get back to that spot next year. Assuming they all return, returning starters would be Lacy Stokes, Kryslyn Jones, Madi Stokes, and Kaitlin Hunnicutt.
They had a good mix with an elite scorer like Lacy, shooters like Skiles and Hunnicutt to compliment her and an interior presence in Madi. It will hurt to lose a veteran in Skiles, but Hunnicutt will likely step into a larger role and you will likely see Mia Topping take on a larger role next season.
Look for a promising season in 2023-2024.
