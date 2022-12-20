It’s been a little over a year since I wrote my column on Isaiah Davis. That was Dec. 13, 2021, to be exact.
At that time, Davis was helping lead the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to an FCS semifinal appearance. SDSU fell to Montana State in that semifinal game last year.
But the team is back in the playoffs in 2022, and the Joplin High School product is still at it.
In 13 games this year, Davis has 1,350 rushing yards. The third-year running back sat out one contest during this 13-1 season for South Dakota State. He’s picked up 14 touchdowns as well.
Despite being in his third season with the Missouri Valley Conference team, Davis will still have two full years of eligibility after this season ends. That’s due to the COVID-19 season in 2020. Each athlete in the NCAA was granted another season of eligibility from 2020 because of the shortened, canceled or altered seasons from that year. 2020 was Davis’ freshman campaign.
The tailback also has contributed by catching passes out of the backfield this year. Davis is having his best season so far as a pass catcher with 19 grabs and 145 yards.
This year, Davis has played his most games in a single season since joining the college ranks. He appeared in all 10 of the Jackrabbits’ games his freshman year. Last year, he played in the first two contests and then sat out the next eight with an injury. He returned for the regular-season finale and played in each postseason game, accounting for a total of just seven games in 2021.
So, in 30 games for his college career, the former Eagle has tallied 2,875 total rushing yards and 30 TD’s.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound ball carrier led the team in rushing yards with 824 in 2020. He was second on the team in 2021 with 701, behind current New England Patriot Pierre Strong Jr. Davis outpaced Strong Jr. in 2020, and he’s the leading rusher this year ahead of the Jackrabbits’ No. 2 back Amar Johnson.
Davis has eight multi-TD games in his career and four of them have been in 2022. He’s found pay dirt three times in a game on four separate occasions — twice in his freshman campaign. He’s ripped off 15 100-yard performances throughout his career and has two games of 200 yards or more.
Talk about Must-see TV, Isaiah Davis has been that. Through three seasons, he’s proved to be a force running the football. Under his biggest workload, he’s remained healthy and exploded for his best season yet in terms of yards and touchdowns. He’s averaging just a shade under 6 yards per carry in 2022 and has toted the ball 227 times. He’s ran it 20-plus times in five different contests.
In last year’s column, I addressed this one question I had in mind: Would Davis stay at SDSU his entire college career or try to transfer to an FBS team in Division I?
This time, I’ll just focus on the next level. Because, no matter where Davis plays college football, I believe we will see him following right behind former SDSU running back Strong Jr.
Strong Jr. was selected in Round 4 as the 127th overall selection by the Patriots in April’s NFL Draft. He earned his first rushing touchdown two weeks ago in New England’s 27-13 win over Arizona. Strong Jr. has 10 carries for 100 yards on the season.
Be ready for Joplin’s Jackrabbit to be bouncing off would-be tacklers on Sunday’s in the future.
